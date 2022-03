Becky Lynch took multiple shots to the stomach during a six-woman tag team match on this week's Monday Night Raw. The bout saw Lynch team with Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop to face Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair. Lynch repeatedly attacked Belair's braid throughout the match, which finally resulted in "The EST" grabbing her braid out of Lynch's hands and whacking her with it seven times. Lynch scurried away and showed off the welts from the entrance ramp, leaving Belair in the ring to nail A.S.H. with the KOD and win.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO