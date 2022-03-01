After 20 years, pop punk princess Avril Lavigne still reigns

February has graced us with a number of music releases and we’ve gathered our top picks for you to add to your playlist. Avril Lavigne has finally returned with her seventh 12-track record, LOVE SUX, featuring her signature punk-rock vibe. While we patiently wait for Saweetie‘s first full-length album, treat your ears to her new collaborative single with H.E.R. dubbed “Closer.” In K-pop, TAEYEON of Girls’ Generation has released INVU comprised of 13 songs that expore a mix of sounds and genres, including R&B, pop-punk and disco-pop.
