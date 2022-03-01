ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 20 years, pop punk princess Avril Lavigne still reigns

By Chronicle Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvril Lavigne speaks with CBS News’ senior culture correspondent Anthony Mason...

Laredo Morning Times

Avril Lavigne Lights Up the Roxy With Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly for ‘Love Sux’ Release: Concert Review

In the 20 years since Avril Lavigne set fire to the music scene with her debut album, “Let Go,” the princess of pop-punk has lived several lives. She’s released six albums since then, incorporating every genre from bubblegum pop to R&B, rock and even J-pop. But as the ever-youthful Lavigne took the stage at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood Friday night, fresh off the release of her newest album, “Love Sux,” it was as if no time had passed at all.
Hello Magazine

Avril Lavigne makes rare comment about boyfriend Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne has opened up about her relationship with singer Mod Sun and explained how he ended up co-writing and co-producing her new album, Love Sux. The rockstar appeared on Lorraine Kelly's ITV breakfast show on Wednesday morning to promote her album, which will be released on Friday 25 February.
Life and Style Weekly

Teen Mom 2’s Chelsea Houska Says Aubree’s Dad Adam Lind Is Doing ‘Pretty Good’ in Rare Update

All is quiet on the South Dakota front. Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea DeBoer (née Houska) shared a rare update on ex-boyfriend and daughter Aubree Lind-DeBoer’s dad, Adam Lind. “I think he’s doing pretty good,” Chelsea, 30, responded to a fan’s question in an Instagram Live video on Friday, February 4, which was screen-recorded and posted via Reddit. “I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things, that he’s in a good place.”
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
SheKnows

Valerie Bertinelli Learned Weight Gain Made Her Unlovable From How Her Father Treated Her Mother

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Valerie Bertinelli is getting honest about her weight and how it has made her feel all of her life. Her new memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, dives deep into diet culture in a way that is very relatable to anyone who has ever struggled with the way society has made us all feel about our bodies. The former Hot in Cleveland star shared that many of her issues stem from her childhood and how her...
urbanbellemag.com

Mimi Faust Blames Stevie J. for First Engagement to Ty Young Failing

Mimi Faust’s romance with Stevie J. was full of drama. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Mimi Faust has a very long history with Stevie J. They have a daughter together. But that didn’t stop Stevie from messing around with Joseline Hernandez behind Mimi’s back. Mimi didn’t really learn about the state of their relationship until the show. The love triangle was a source of a lot of drama. It was clear that Stevie wanted both women in his life at the same time. So the day he gifted Joseline a promise ring, he also gave one to Mimi. This set off Joseline. And Mimi would eventually come to the conclusion that it was time to end whatever she thought she had with Stevie.
Us Weekly

Tori Spelling Says She Has ‘Thick Skin’ Amid Dean McDermott Divorce Speculation: Trolls Like to ‘Tear People Down’

Putting up defenses. Tori Spelling opened up about dealing with criticism online amid rumors that her marriage to Dean McDermott is on the rocks. “I’m human. So, you know, sometimes I fall down that rabbit hole, but it’s just about letting it go,” the 48-year-old actress told Fox News on Thursday, February 3, noting that it can be “hard to deal with” scrutiny on social media. “[I’m] like, ‘You know, it’s not about me.’ Ultimately, it’s about them and how they feel. They need it to tear people down.”
extratv

‘Wings’ Actress Farrah Forke Dead at 54

“Wings” actress Farrah Forke has died at the age of 54. A family friend told Variety that Forke lost her battle to cancer on February 25. Forke starred on two seasons of “Wings” (1992-1995), on which she played Alex Lambert, a helicopter pilot and love interest for the characters of both Tim Daly and Steven Weber.
Billboard

Ciara & Her Son ‘Roll’ in Style With Matching Bronco Trucks

Ciara took mother-son matching to the next level on Thursday (Feb. 3) when she shared an adorable video to Instagram showing off their matching rides. In the clip, the singer is smiling for the camera while chilling out the roof of her black Ford Bronco SUV. One-year-old Win Harrison is right next to her in an appropriately sized, mini replica Bronco of his own.
urbanbellemag.com

Erica Mena Claps Back When Someone Says They Don’t Feel Sorry for Her Amid Divorce

Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels’ marriage has been a hot topic. “Love And Hip Hop New York” star Erica Mena moved on to “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” with then-husband Safaree Samuels. Before they made the move, they seemed to be madly in love. Safaree was also excited they had a child on the way. However, the good times didn’t last. Erica began to suspect Safaree was cheating on her. As for Safaree, he was upset that Erica got pregnant with their second child while they were on bad terms. In fact, he previously told her he didn’t want more children. Erica was offended by this because she said he told her the issue was they get too fat when she’s pregnant.
Hypebae

Best Music of February: Avril Lavigne, TAEYEON and More

February has graced us with a number of music releases and we’ve gathered our top picks for you to add to your playlist. Avril Lavigne has finally returned with her seventh 12-track record, LOVE SUX, featuring her signature punk-rock vibe. While we patiently wait for Saweetie‘s first full-length album, treat your ears to her new collaborative single with H.E.R. dubbed “Closer.” In K-pop, TAEYEON of Girls’ Generation has released INVU comprised of 13 songs that expore a mix of sounds and genres, including R&B, pop-punk and disco-pop.
NME

Charli XCX drops “sexy” new disco pop single ‘Baby’

Charli XCX has shared another new single from her forthcoming album ‘CRASH’. The disco pop track – Baby’, sees the singer accompanied by two backing dancers in a new video, which you can view below. The single, which follows her recent collaboration ‘Beg For You’ with...
