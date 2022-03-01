Did you learn about Ruby Bridges in school?

New Albany Middle School's 8th grade student government officers and representatives met with New Albany High School Principal Matt Buchanan on Tuesday, Feb. 15, to ask questions about academic, athletic, fine arts, and extracurricular opportunities available for freshmen at the high school. From left are Landon Hall, Everett Garrett, Lizzie Moore, NAMS Principal Paul Henry, NAHS Principal Matt Buchanan, NAMS Student Government Advisor Matt Tyer, Caurie Clayton, Candy Ordaz, Lilly Shannon and Annsley Coleman.
