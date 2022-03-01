Amy Poehler is supported by Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch and other SNL alum at special screening of her documentary Lucy And Desi

A number of former Saturday Night Live cast members made it out to a special screening of the Amazon Prime documentary Lucy And Desi on Monday.

The special screening for the film dedicated to telling the true story of the romance between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz took place in New York City.

The pair were married from 1940 to 1960 and starred as the main married couple in the popular sitcom I Love Lucy which ran for 180 episodes.

Amy Poehler directed the new film and walked the red carpet for the event in a dark blue blazer over a pink blouse and matching dark blue pants.

Her blonde hair was cut short in its traditional wavy style, just barely touching her shoulders.

Poehler's friend and longtime Weekend Update partner Tina Fey also made it out to the event. She donned a long brown coat over a gray dress.

She wore a pair of black combat boots, and she let her brunette locks flow down her back.

Rachel Dratch, who played Debbie Downer and other iconic characters on the sketch show from 1999 to 2006, posed on the red carpet as well.

She wore a black dress with a V-neck collar. It ended around mid-thigh and black stockings covered up her legs from where the dress ended to where her shin-high black boots began.

Ana Gasteyer appeared on SNL from 1996 to 2002, and she appeared at the event in a bright green dress with curved black lines dotted all over the garment.

It continued all the way down to the tall black boots she wore. They paired nicely with the black belt encircling her middle.

Her hair looked sleek and fell past her shoulders to the top of her chest.

All four of the actors posed with Paula Pell, who wrote for the show from 1995 to 2013. She also appeared on Fey's show 30 Rock and Poehler's program Parks and Recreation.

Pell wore a blue blazer over a black shirt, and multicolored bottoms with a floral pattern.

She walked in a pair of blue sneakers and accessorized with a pair of necklaces and thick-rimmed black spectacles.

The guest list wasn't exclusive to Saturday Night Live stars though. MSNBC reporter Alex Witt walked the red carpet with her daughter Caroline.

Witt wore a maroon leather jacket, a beige scarf and black high-heel boots. Caroline wore a white sweater, a matching scarf, gray trousers that ended in the middle of her shins and gray slip-on shoes.

Poehler posed with a number of people who worked on the film including producer Jeanne Elfants Festa, who wore a vibrant blue pantsuit, a floral scarf and long necklaces that hung all the way down to the middle of her stomach.

Producers Justin Wilkes, Ben Murphy, Sara Bernstein and other people involved with the film also took the time to pose with Poehler.