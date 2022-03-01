ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Amy Poehler is supported by Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch and other SNL alum at special screening of her documentary Lucy And Desi

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A number of former Saturday Night Live cast members made it out to a special screening of the Amazon Prime documentary Lucy And Desi on Monday.

The special screening for the film dedicated to telling the true story of the romance between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz took place in New York City.

The pair were married from 1940 to 1960 and starred as the main married couple in the popular sitcom I Love Lucy which ran for 180 episodes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=166ZAW_0eS58P4p00
A gathering of comedic geniuses: A number of former Saturday Night Live cast members made it out to a special screening of the documentary Lucy And Desi on Monday

Amy Poehler directed the new film and walked the red carpet for the event in a dark blue blazer over a pink blouse and matching dark blue pants.

Her blonde hair was cut short in its traditional wavy style, just barely touching her shoulders.

Poehler's friend and longtime Weekend Update partner Tina Fey also made it out to the event. She donned a long brown coat over a gray dress.

She wore a pair of black combat boots, and she let her brunette locks flow down her back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05IafY_0eS58P4p00
Sporting her director's hat: Amy Poehler directed the new film and walked the red carpet for the event in a dark blue blazer over a pink blouse and matching dark blue pants
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgaEq_0eS58P4p00
Supporting an old friend: Poehler's friend and longtime Weekend Update partner Tina Fey also made it out to the event (pictured middle with Paula Pell, left, and Rachel Dratch, right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbrFK_0eS58P4p00
Bringing more support: Rachel Dratch, who played Debbie Downer and other iconic characters on the sketch show from 1999 to 2006, posed on the red carpet as well

Rachel Dratch, who played Debbie Downer and other iconic characters on the sketch show from 1999 to 2006, posed on the red carpet as well.

She wore a black dress with a V-neck collar. It ended around mid-thigh and black stockings covered up her legs from where the dress ended to where her shin-high black boots began.

Ana Gasteyer appeared on SNL from 1996 to 2002, and she appeared at the event in a bright green dress with curved black lines dotted all over the garment.

It continued all the way down to the tall black boots she wore. They paired nicely with the black belt encircling her middle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zg16o_0eS58P4p00
All-black outfit: Rachel Dratch wore a black dress with a V-neck collar. It ended around mid-thigh and black stockings covered up the rest of her legs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZugN_0eS58P4p00
Big smiles: Ana Gasteyer appeared on SNL from 1996 to 2002, and she appeared at the event in a bright green dress with curved black lines dotted all over the garment

Her hair looked sleek and fell past her shoulders to the top of her chest.

All four of the actors posed with Paula Pell, who wrote for the show from 1995 to 2013. She also appeared on Fey's show 30 Rock and Poehler's program Parks and Recreation.

Pell wore a blue blazer over a black shirt, and multicolored bottoms with a floral pattern.

She walked in a pair of blue sneakers and accessorized with a pair of necklaces and thick-rimmed black spectacles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpOYj_0eS58P4p00
Other walks of life: The guest list wasn't exclusive to Saturday Night Live stars though. MSNBC reporter Alex Witt walked the red carpet with her daughter Caroline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vwpJ_0eS58P4p00
Bright colors: Producer Jeanne Elfants Festa wore a vibrant blue pantsuit, a floral scarf and long necklaces that hung all the way down to the middle of her stomach

The guest list wasn't exclusive to Saturday Night Live stars though. MSNBC reporter Alex Witt walked the red carpet with her daughter Caroline.

Witt wore a maroon leather jacket, a beige scarf and black high-heel boots. Caroline wore a white sweater, a matching scarf, gray trousers that ended in the middle of her shins and gray slip-on shoes.

Poehler posed with a number of people who worked on the film including producer Jeanne Elfants Festa, who wore a vibrant blue pantsuit, a floral scarf and long necklaces that hung all the way down to the middle of her stomach.

Producers Justin Wilkes, Ben Murphy, Sara Bernstein and other people involved with the film also took the time to pose with Poehler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHa4d_0eS58P4p00
Group effort: Producers Justin Wilkes, Ben Murphy, Sara Bernstein and other people involved with the film also took the time to pose with Poehler

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz’s Final Words To Each Other

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz had a very tumultuous relationship. They fell in love, got married, and had two children. They also worked on the show I Love Lucy together and formed their own production company called Desilu Productions. While they ultimately got divorced, their daughter Lucie is sharing more about the last time her parents spoke to each other.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler, Lucie Arnaz on Fully Exploring the Ricardos in ‘Lucy and Desi’ Doc

Amy Poehler premiered her documentary debut Lucy and Desi in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, appearing alongside the I Love Lucy couple’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz. After Sundance’s in-person festival was canceled due to concerns over the recent omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge, the L.A. gathering at DGA Theater marked the first time Poehler had seen the film with an audience, which included friends Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, Natasha Lyonne, Ike Barinholtz and Kay Cannon.More from The Hollywood ReporterBoulder International Film Fest: Javier Bardem Tapped for Performer of the Year Award (Exclusive)Super Bowl LVI: Inside This Week's Biggest Concerts, Events and PartiesEvents of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stamford Advocate

‘Lucy and Desi’ Director Amy Poehler Says Ball and Arnaz Were ‘The First Ultimate Power Couple’

A beloved television powerhouse hailed for her keen comedic instincts on-screen as well as having a shrewd producer’s eye for nurturing behind-the-scenes projects and bolstering the talents of others — that’s the eternally iconic Lucille Ball in a nutshell. But it also aptly describes Amy Poehler, which may be why the true-life story of Ball and Desi Arnaz’s relationship and profound impact made an ideal project for Poehler to make her debut directing narrative non-fiction in the new Amazon Studios documentary “Lucy and Desi.”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Pell
Person
Ana Gasteyer
Person
Ben Murphy
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Alex Witt
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Rachel Dratch
Person
Desi Arnaz
The Hollywood Reporter

Tina Fey, Venus Williams, Ariana DeBose Set for Girls Inc. Honors

Girls Inc. has lined up a star-studded program for its March 1 virtual event. The program — designed to shine a spotlight on women making a difference from the worlds of sports, entertainment, beauty, fashion and business — will fete Tina Fey, Venus Williams, newly minted Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose, Aerin Lauder, Pamela Stewart, Carrie Strom and retailer Macy’s. TV personality Gayle King is popping over from CBS Mornings to serve as host with a special performance to come from Broadway star Nkeki Obi-Melekwe of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. More from The Hollywood Reporter'West Side Story' Star Ariana DeBose Wins First...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here's The Real Reason Hoda Kotb And Joel Schiffman Broke Up

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Film Star#Recreation
Ok Magazine

Bill Hader & Anna Kendrick Are Getting Serious After Actress' Split From Ex Ben Richardson, Couple Is Completely In Sync: Source

They've managed to keep their one-year romance hush-hush, and a source tells OK! it won't be long until Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader take the next step in their relationship. The duo, who both starred in the 2019 holiday movie Noelle, reportedly hooked up shortly after the Pitch Perfect alum, 36, quietly split from her longtime cinematographer boyfriend, Ben Richardson, in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Full House' Fans Are Emotional Over Candace Cameron Bure's Last Text From Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is sharing her most cherished memories of Bob Saget with the world, and fans are letting her know that she’s not alone in her grief. On Thursday, the Full House actress opened up about her TV dad’s death. In early January, news broke that Bob had been found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando. While an official autopsy has yet to be released, outlets have reported that he may have died in his sleep after experiencing a stroke or heart attack.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

While Some Actors Are Leaving For GAC, Lacey Chabert Just Made A Big Hallmark Deal

There’s nothing quite like the family-friendly brand of films offered on networks like Hallmark and Lifetime. The transparent plots and saccharine-sweet scripts are beloved by viewers, especially around Christmas time. The Hallmark Channel has long been a major go-to spot for such entertainment, but GAC Family has been among a number of channels battling to stake its own claim in the genre. Several actors recently jumped ship to GAC Family, but now Hallmark has scored a big win with one of its most recognizable stars, Lacey Chabert.
MOVIES
extratv

‘Wings’ Actress Farrah Forke Dead at 54

“Wings” actress Farrah Forke has died at the age of 54. A family friend told Variety that Forke lost her battle to cancer on February 25. Forke starred on two seasons of “Wings” (1992-1995), on which she played Alex Lambert, a helicopter pilot and love interest for the characters of both Tim Daly and Steven Weber.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Says His Performance in This Scene Was ‘100%’ for NKOTB Fans

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg is sharing with fans a special scene dedicated to New Kids On The Block fans. Donnie Wahlberg loves showing off his dance moves. The “Blue Bloods” star gets to bust a move as Danny Reagan in a recent episode of the CBS drama. Fans are excited to see Wahlberg grab a microphone and dance to a Rolling Stones classic. He says that this fun performance was dedicated to the New Kids On The Block family.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ned Eisenberg Dies: Actor On ‘Law & Order: SVU’, Broadway And In Clint Eastwood Films Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Ned Eisenberg, a prolific stage, television and film character actor perhaps most widely recognized for his long-running recurring role as defense attorney Roger Kressler on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, died of cancer Feb. 27 at his home in New York. He was 65. His death was announced by his agents at Nicolosi & Co. speaking on behalf of his wife, the actress Patricia Dunnock, and family. In a statement, Dunnock said “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

306K+
Followers
19K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy