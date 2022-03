I would like to start a vegetable garden, but I don’t have a lot of space. How do I decide what type of garden is best for me? — C.W. First of all, congratulations on wanting to start your journey into gardening. I say “journey” because if you approach it with the right attitude, you will be on a learning journey for many years. There are quite a few ways to grow vegetables, but some requirements need to take priority. Let’s talk about a few of those to help you get started.

TULSA, OK ・ 7 DAYS AGO