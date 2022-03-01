ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DIY: Motorizing hand-crank mill Country Living, Grainmaker

By WaCur
thefreshloaf.com
 7 days ago

I have a Country Living Mill. Hand cranking was "fun" for the first month -- everyone cranked one or two loads. But then they all disappeared and cranking was left to me. So, I decided to motorize it. Those motorizing kits sure can be costly though. A DIY motorizing kit was...

