DIY: Motorizing hand-crank mill Country Living, Grainmaker

Name: Melissa Cripe, Harvey the Movie Mutt, and roommate, Sasha. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I live in the 7th Ward in New Orleans with my sweet, Wes Anderson-looking mutt, Harvey, and my roommate, a born and raised local musician. This home is extremely special to me because it’s been a life’s dream realized. I’m a California native but have loved this city from afar for forever (my childhood bedroom walls were a mix of Seventeen magazine popstar headshots and posters of New Orleans). Once this pandemic put into perspective how precious and short life can be, I decided to take the leap and make my first real move out of the Golden State. I didn’t know a single person or where I’d end up, but nevertheless, I packed up my tiny car, shoved Harvey in the front seat, and off we leapt into the unknown.

