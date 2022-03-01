ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American coach Jesse Marsch hired by EPL struggler Leeds

By STEVE DOUGLAS
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican coach Jesse Marsch was hired by Leeds on Monday, with the club hoping a late-season change in manager can help to preserve its English Premier League status. Marsch replaced Marcelo Bielsa, who was fired on Sunday following a dramatic downturn in results, and is back in work nearly three months...

www.miamiherald.com

