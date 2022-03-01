ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jake DeBrusk’s hat trick lifts B’s in rout over Kings

By Steve Conroy
Boston Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter stretching their win streak to four games on Saturday in San Jose, Bruce Cassidy was asked if there was anything more he needed to see from his team. The coach did not hesitate. “Putting teams away,” said Cassidy. Well, Cassidy’s Bruins are in an ask-and-you-shall-receive mode right...

www.bostonherald.com

NBC Sports

How do Bruins feel about Krejci's exit? Marchand chimes in on Twitter

Brad Marchand has entered the chat. We've seen plenty of that recently, as the Boston Bruins star has taken a few shots at his opponents on social media in recent weeks. Late Monday night, however, Marchand used his Twitter account to come to the defense of David Krejci, who announced last July he was leaving the Bruins to finish his playing career in his native Czechia.
NHL
Riverside Press Enterprise

Jake DeBrusk, Bruins end Kings’ 5-game winning streak

LOS ANGELES — Boston winger Jake DeBrusk might not have been part of the original “perfection line” for the Boston Bruins, but there were few if any flaws in his game as his natural hat trick ignited their 7-0 rout of the Kings on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Qualifying offer hampering Jake DeBrusk's chances for trade?

After a challenging 2020-2021 season, Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk requested to be traded from the team. The team acknowledged his request, but since then there has been seemingly little progress towards a resolution of the issue. That lack of progress should not be confused with a retraction of the request, though. DeBrusk still desires a trade from the Bruins, and as Pierre LeBrun of TSN explains, DeBrusk’s camp is “willing to work on an extension to help facilitate a deal” so that the player can be traded to another team. For an acquiring team to retain an unextended DeBrusk’s rights beyond this season, they would have to issue him a qualifying offer worth $4.41M against the cap. LeBrun notes that “a lot of teams are concerned” about that figure, which could explain why DeBrusk remains a Bruin several months after his request to be traded became public.
NHL
Fox News

Reilly Smith scores 2, Golden Knights top Sharks to give Peter DeBoer 500th win

Reilly Smith scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Tuesday night. The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Golden Knights and gave coach Peter DeBoer his 500th career win. "It’s hard to put into words. You don’t remember the wins and losses,"...
NHL
Fox News

Trevor Zegras scores late on power play, Ducks beat Bruins

Trevor Zegras scored a power-play goal with 21.6 seconds remaining to give the Anaheim Ducks a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Rickard Rakell, Isac Lundestrom and Adam Henrique scored in the first period, and John Gibson made 31 saves for the Ducks, who had lost their last two games and five of the past seven in regulation.
NHL
NESN

VA Hero Of The Week | Jake DeBrusk Records First Career Hat Trick

Jake DeBrusk has been playing some of his best hockey since being bumped up to the Boston Bruins’ first line, and his performance Monday night in Los Angeles was no exception. For that reason, we have named him our VA Hero of the Week. DeBrusk recorded his first career...
NHL
Mercury News

Tomas Hertl gives update on latest contract talks with Sharks

With the NHL trade deadline three weeks away, forward Tomas Hertl said contract extension talks with the Sharks are continuing, describing negotiations between the two sides as being more positive than negative. “I don’t want to really get too deep … but there was some talks lately,” Hertl said Tuesday...
NHL
NHL

Swayman Has Embraced Opportunity Since Return to Boston

Instead, the 23-year-old made the trek down I-95 and went to work, arriving every day with a smile on his face and a determination to make his way back to Boston as soon as possible. "He's always been a guy that comes to the rink every day with a smile...
NHL
NBC Sports

ESPN hockey expert thinks Bruins should trade first-round picks like NFL's Rams

The Boston Bruins have not been totally opposed to trading first-round picks during Don Sweeney's tenure as general manager. In 2018, the B's traded their first-rounder, plus other assets, to the New York Rangers for top-six forward Rick Nash. In 2020, the Bruins attached a first-round pick to David Backes to get rid of his contract and create some salary cap flexibility as part of a trade with the Anaheim Ducks.
NHL
NESN

Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Finds Positive Takeaway In 4-3 Loss To Ducks

The Bruins had their five-game win streak snapped by the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night, but Bruce Cassidy does see some positives from the loss. Boston allowed Trevor Zegras to score on the power play with 22 seconds left to seal the win for Anaheim. The Bruins once again struggled on the power play, and the fourth line really was the lone bright spot in the game thanks to two points from Nick Foligno.
NHL
theScore

Report: Bruins' DeBrusk willing to work on extension to facilitate trade

Jake DeBrusk's agent, Rick Valette, has informed teams they're willing to work on an extension in order to facilitate a trade from the Boston Bruins, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported during Tuesday's "Insider Trading" segment. The 25-year-old forward is playing out the final season of a two-year deal, which carries a...
NHL
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Notes How Underrated Part Of Erik Haula Is Helping Bruins

Erik Haula may not be the flashiest player on the Boston Bruins, but he’s certainly doing his job. The 30-year-old was signed by Boston as a free agent before the 2021-22 season and kicked off the campaign as bottom-six forward. Injuries, COVID-19 and inconsistent play shook up the lineup and he’s since found himself on the second line centering elite wingers David Pastrnak and Taylor Hall.
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: DeBrusk’s first hat trick; Maple Leafs’ stars deliver

Less than a minute into the second period of Bruins – Kings, Jake DeBrusk already recorded his first career hat trick. That also happened to be the first three goals of the game, making it a natural hat trick. DeBrusk factored into what was a long night (figuratively) for...
NHL
Reuters

Reilly Smith's two goals lead Knights past Sharks

Reilly Smith scored two goals to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night in Las Vegas. Keegan Kolesar also scored a goal and Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson each had two assists for Vegas, which won its 11th consecutive regular-season meeting with the Sharks dating back to the 2019-20 season.
NHL
Fox News

Jets outlast Canadiens' flurry of goals for win

Mark Scheifele scored twice and had an assist, spoiling a spirited Montreal comeback and leading the Winnipeg Jets to an 8-4 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday night. It's the first time in NHL history that a team has blown a four-goal lead only to win by four goals. Pierre-Luc...
NHL
Reuters

Sabres throttle Leafs to end Toronto's win streak

Victor Olofsson scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and the visiting Buffalo Sabres defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 Wednesday night to end a six-game losing streak. Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist for Buffalo. Jacob Bryson, Tage Thompson and Kyle Okposo also scored in...
NHL
NESN

Nick Foligno Happy His Game ‘Gearing Up’ At Right Time In Bruins Season

Nick Foligno beat the weather to the punch by heating up in late February. The Boston Bruins forward told reporters Tuesday he’s happy with his recent performances and he aims to maintain those high standards over the stretch run and in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Foligno notched a Gordie Howe hat trick — scoring a goal, making an assist and fighting an opponent — Tuesday night in the Bruins’ 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks, and he credits his physical style of play for the impact he’s making on Boston’s impressive fourth line.
NHL

