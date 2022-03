With Captain Mike Anderson enjoying a Costa Rican vacation, we get another Mike, the great Mike Mahoney, to fill in for the captain for this week's fishing report. Mike talks about the business he owns that has been an institution in Tampa for 76 years, TA Mahoney's which was started by his grandfather and has been a part of the family for four generations. He also explains why he is not a captain, and talks of his plans to go on his annual fishing trip to Louisiana in June, where Ian may join him! All that and MORE!

