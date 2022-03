When it comes to working with an advisor to help manage your finances, there are lots of options at your disposal. Robo-advisors, for instance, are a very popular option when it comes to getting financial advice. They are often cheaper than human advisors. However, despite the benefits of using a robo-advisor, a new Vanguard study found that a majority of investors crave the human connection provided by a human financial advisor that can reduce anxiety over their portfolio management. So much so, in fact, that many would consider using a combination of both robo-advisor and human advisor services. If you’re looking for a financial advisor but not sure where to start, consider using SmartAsset’s free advisor matching tool to help find advisors that serve your area.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 23 HOURS AGO