Tampa, FL

MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Turning cool tonight, nice warm up on the way this week

By Rebecca Barry, Leigh Spann
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We started off the day chilly and cloudy, but we warmed nicely into the upper 70s once the skies cleared.

It will feel cooler today with highs in the upper 70s and a breeze from the north. This is close to average for the first day of March. Temperatures drop to near 60 degrees overnight.

Tonight the skies are clear and our temperatures will continue to sink, getting down into the chilly upper 50s and low 60s. We wake up on the cool side, but will warm up nicely during the morning, expect plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

Wednesday will be sunny and dry, with temperatures quickly climbing into the mild 70s and hitting 80 degrees for an afternoon high. We will see another nice cool down Wednesday night, with low humidity and cooler temperatures, sinking down into the low 60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday looks beautiful as well, with sunny skies and low humidity. Our temperatures will warm into the low 80s again by the afternoon.

The humidity stays low for the next few days, but it heats up. Highs tomorrow and Thursday will be in the low 80s, and we make it to the mid 80s Friday.

Near-record heat is expected for the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s, which would tie or even break the record high at Tampa International Airport.

No rain is expected in the next 8 days, and February already ran a 2 inch rain deficit. Be sure to use water efficiently as we head through our dry season.

We don’t typically expect a lot of rain in the next few months. The rainy season doesn’t start until June.

