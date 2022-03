The Charlotte Hornets are adding some depth to their backcourt. In need of a backup point guard, they intend to sign Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told The Observer. The move is expected to happen on Wednesday so the Hornets can maximize the length of the deal. They conclude a mini two-game road trip in Cleveland and barring something unforeseen, he should be joining his new teammates then.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO