March 1: Nubia Has the “Oldest Recognizable Monarchy”, 1979

Nubia RedMagic 7 “The Nubia RedMagic 7 is an excellent phone for gamers, but casual users might want to steer clear.”. If you would have told me at the beginning of this year that the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone with a 6.8-inch screen would not be the Galaxy S22 Ultra, I wouldn’t have believed it. But sure enough, here we are. The Nubia RedMagic 7 took that disctinction and is the kind of phone gamers should dream about because there’s so much for them to love here.

