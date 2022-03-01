March 1: Nubia Has the “Oldest Recognizable Monarchy”, 1979

Former TV personality, Dr. Oz has challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci to a debate so he can "face the fact he got Covid wrong." Oz, who is apparently now running as a U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania even though he’s currently living in New Jersey, first proposed his duel—err "debate"—to Dr. Fauci back in January.Since his first video, he has essentially continued to beg the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States to humor him by engaging in a debate. "I challenged Dr. Fauci to a debate 44 days ago, and still haven’t heard a thing from him"...
