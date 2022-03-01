ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

March 1: Nubia Has the “Oldest Recognizable Monarchy”, 1979

By Sentinel News Staff
lasentinel.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York Times article stated that Nubia has the...

lasentinel.net

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Dr Oz challenged Dr Fauci to debate him and it completely backfired

Former TV personality, Dr. Oz has challenged Dr. Anthony Fauci to a debate so he can "face the fact he got Covid wrong." Oz, who is apparently now running as a U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania even though he’s currently living in New Jersey, first proposed his duel—err "debate"—to Dr. Fauci back in January.Since his first video, he has essentially continued to beg the Chief Medical Advisor to the President of the United States to humor him by engaging in a debate. "I challenged Dr. Fauci to a debate 44 days ago, and still haven’t heard a thing from him"...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Digital Trends

Nubia RedMagic 7 review: A phone for gamers and no one else

Nubia RedMagic 7 “The Nubia RedMagic 7 is an excellent phone for gamers, but casual users might want to steer clear.”. If you would have told me at the beginning of this year that the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone with a 6.8-inch screen would not be the Galaxy S22 Ultra, I wouldn’t have believed it. But sure enough, here we are. The Nubia RedMagic 7 took that disctinction and is the kind of phone gamers should dream about because there’s so much for them to love here.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy