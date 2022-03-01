EXPLAINER: Verdict for American at Nissan in Ghosn scandal

Carlos Ghosn was a jet-setting captain of industry, the C-suite superhero who helped save struggling automakers in France and Japan. That’s why his arrest in Japan on allegations of financial misconduct on Nov. 19, 2018, while he was chief executive of Renault SA and chairman of Nissan Motor Co., came as such a shock. After serving two lengthy stints in jail before being released on bail, all the while professing his innocence and saying the deck had been stacked against him, Ghosn managed to slip out of the country and find sanctuary in Lebanon, where he was raised and has citizenship. Scrutiny of his actions, and the fairness of Japan’s legal system, continues.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO