Covid: Report details NI PPE shortages and train honours pandemic heroes

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. 1. Report sets out early NI shortages of protective kit. There is "clear evidence" of personal protective equipment (PPE) shortages across the health sector during the pandemic, with supplies "very low" until June 2020, Northern Ireland's...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Covid: Fewer train services and pandemic postal delays

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Thursday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. Train services are not back to pre-pandemic levels, with new data showing more than a fifth have not resumed. The data comes despite work-from-home guidance ending a month ago. Commuters say they're struggling to get to work because of this, while also contending with sudden cancellations. Train operators are trying to bring back services but the government says it can't guarantee they will return to pre-pandemic levels.
BBC

Covid-19: No change to test and trace rules in NI

No changes have been made to test and trace regulations in Northern Ireland, the health minister has said. Robin Swann said the test and trace programme in Northern Ireland will remain under review. But his department would "carefully consider" England's plans and their implications for Northern Ireland. Prime Minister Boris...
The Independent

Critical AstraZeneca views ‘probably killed hundreds of thousands’ – scientist

An Oxford scientist who worked on the AstraZeneca vaccine says he thinks scientists and politicians “probably killed hundreds of thousands of people” by damaging the reputation of the jab.Speaking to the BBC Professor Sir John Bell said: “They have damaged the reputation of the vaccine in a way that echoes around the rest of the world.”“I think bad behaviour from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people – and that they cannot be proud of.”I think bad behaviour from scientists and from politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people - and that...
BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
BBC

NHS waiting times: Woman in agony waiting for hip op

"Seeing how much pain she's in is killing me," the mother of a woman waiting four years for a hip operation has said. It is only by screaming that Marie Morgan, from Carmarthenshire, can express her level of suffering. The 30-year-old, who has multiple brain conditions, can speak only a...
The Independent

BBC worker ‘raped during production of cookery show’

A woman was allegedly raped during production of a new BBC cooking show.City of London police are investigating the alleged attack, which reportedly happened in London in September.A source told The Sun the incident has made the crew “really nervous” and has sent “shockwaves” through the team working on the programme, Hungry For It.The new cookery competition pits amateur chefs against each other as they compete for challenges and get help from industry stalwarts.It is being presented by Stacey Dooley, who is best known for her documentaries covering social issues on BBC Three.A statement released by City of London Police said: “On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police was contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021.“The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers.”A BBC Studios statement said: “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”
BBC

Colwyn Bay man died after 200-coffee caffeine overdose

A personal trainer died after taking caffeine powder the equivalent of up to 200 cups of coffee, an inquest heard. Father-of-two Tom Mansfield had miscalculated the amount of powder he was meant to use on kitchen scales. An inquest in Ruthin heard the 29-year-old from Colwyn Bay fell ill straight...
BBC

My forgotten bank account paid out 60 years later

When six-year-old Carol Allison spent a year in Edinburgh with her granny, she was taken every week to the bank to deposit a shilling into her account. More than 60 years later, she found the forgotten bank book while tidying her house in the city's Stockbridge area. She took it...
BBC

Danny France: Transgender teen who died fell into service 'black hole'

A transgender teenager who took his own life two weeks into the first lockdown fell into a "black hole" of mental health services, his father said. Danny France was being transferred from Suffolk children and adolescent mental health services to Cambridgeshire adult services when he died in April 2020. His...
BBC

Maternity and Covid in NI: The latest guidance for your partner and you

Covid-19 restrictions are changing by the day - so it is difficult to know where you stand. This is especially true for pregnant women, who have faced extra anxiety during the pandemic over hospital restrictions that can leave them without their partners at scans and sometimes during deliveries. The remaining...
BBC

Bury paedophile who groomed boys on Playstation jailed

A paedophile who used a Playstation games console to groom young boys online has been jailed. Ashley Brooks pretended to be aged 13 as he targeted children and attempted to meet them. The 25-year-old from Bury was caught when a mother reported WhatsApp messages she had found. Brooks, described by...
BBC

TikTok rant lorry driver fined for using racist language

A lorry driver whose rant against an NHS worker was viewed more than 1m times on TikTok has been fined for using racially abusive language. Nicholas Clayton, 51, was filmed when Adnan Hussain confronted him for using slurs during an argument at a set of traffic lights. Mr Hussain, a...
The Independent

Refugees in hotels told free access to toiletries and medication will be cut

The Home Office has told asylum seekers staying in hotels it will stop providing them with free access to non-basic toiletries and “over the counter medication”, according to a letter seen by the PA news agency.The letter, which states that the measures will come into effect on February 11, comes after it was revealed that the Government is spending £4.7 million a day housing asylum seekers in hotels, an estimated £127 per person.Faiz Mohammad Seddeqi, a former guard at the British Embassy in Kabul, has been staying in a hotel for almost six months after being evacuated to the UK...
