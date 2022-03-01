ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Office of Family Representation and Advocacy a new boondoggle

By Deborah Gray / Albuquerque resident
ABQJournal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoth chambers of our state Legislature passed a bill creating a new, expensive state bureaucracy addressing legal representation in child welfare: The Office of Family Representation and Advocacy (OFRA). The agency was created to prop up our troubled child welfare system. Passed with no media coverage, and without opportunity...

www.abqjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santafe New Mexican.com

Native child adoption law up for review

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review a case involving a federal law that gives Native Americans preference in adoptions of Native children. The high court said Monday it would take the case, which presents the most significant legal challenges to the Indian Child Welfare Act since it was passed in 1978. The law has long been championed by Native American leaders as a means of preserving their families and culture.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABQJournal

Changes needed for more to serve as lawmakers

Over the past several years, New Mexico has made huge strides in electing diverse state lawmakers. Today, the majority of our legislators in the House are women and people of color. Yet, many elected leaders find themselves forced into difficult decisions when navigating the outdated system that maintains barriers for any hardworking New Mexican wanting to serve at the state’s Roundhouse.
POLITICS
ABQJournal

Editorial: Lawmakers add new protections to guardianships

The years-long overhaul of guardianships in New Mexico most recently has focused on rules related to emergency appointments of temporary guardians, a key source of weakness in the system of protecting vulnerable adults. Recent high-profile cases have exposed how easily a person’s liberties can be stripped away — and how...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABQJournal

Harassment complaint against New Mexico legislator advances

SANTA FE, N.M. — An attorney for a woman who alleges she was sexually harassed by a prominent New Mexico state legislator says an investigation by the Legislature is moving forward after an initial vetting of the complaint. Attorney Levi Monagle on Tuesday said he received confirmation that the...
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Boondoggle#Ofra#Cyfd
8 News Now

UNLV Immigration Clinic to open new advocacy office

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The UNLV Immigration Clinic, part of the UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law’s Thomas & Mack Legal Clinic, will officially open it’s new off-campus Community Advocacy Office in Downtown Las Vegas on Thursday. The clinic will be opening at 1212 South Casino Center Blvd. from 1 to 2 p.m., and […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Oklahoma bill would fine teachers $10k for teaching anything that contradicts religion

Oklahoma Republican Senator Rob Standridge has introduced a bill that would allow people to sue teachers if they offer an opposing view to the religious beliefs held by students.The proposed act, named the “Students’ Religious Belief Protection Act” mean parents can demand the removal of any book with perceived anti-religious content from school. Subjects like LGBTQ issues, evolution, the big bang theory and even birth control could be off the table.Teachers could be sued a minimum of $10,000 “per incident, per individual” and the fines would be paid “from personal resources” not from school funds or from individuals or groups. If the teacher is unable...
POLITICS
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The US supreme court is letting racist discrimination run wild in the election system

The US supreme court, in a 5-4 decision, used the ruse that it was too close to an election – three months away – to scrap a racially discriminatory, Republican-drawn legislative map in Alabama. A lower court had previously ruled against the state because its gerrymandered congressional districts diluted the voting strength of African Americans by ensuring that 27% of Alabama’s population would garner only 14% of the state’s congressional representation. But that reality didn’t faze five justices; the US supreme court was just fine with letting a policy designed to disfranchise Black voters unfurl and do its damage in an oncoming federal election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Anchorage Daily News

Supreme Court to review federal law that gives Native Americans preference in adoptions of Native children

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has agreed to review a case involving a federal law that gives Native Americans preference in adoptions of Native children. The high court said Monday it would take the case that presents the most significant legal challenges to the Indian Child Welfare Act since it was passed in 1978. The law has long been championed by Native American leaders as a means of preserving their families and culture.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Supreme Court to weigh law on placement for children from Indian homes

The Supreme Court announced Monday it would hear a group of cases weighing a 1978 law that gave the federal government control over removing children from Indian homes, avoiding placement with families outside of tribes. The cases arose when three states and seven individuals challenged parts of the Indian Child...
CONGRESS & COURTS
psychologytoday.com

Social Justice and Black Mental Health

LaDonna Butler discusses a safe space in Florida for the healing minds, bodies, and spirits of Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC). Butler focuses on creating the conditions that allow BIPOC communities to experience our full humanity. Butler's focus is on creating the conditions that allow BIPOC communities to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thetrace.org

The DOJ Sues Missouri Over Controversial Gun Law

People lost sleep over rising violence in their neighborhoods during the pandemic. Past research has documented how neighborhood poverty and other factors can adversely affect people’s sleep. Researchers at the University of Texas at San Antonio wanted to know if rising violence during the pandemic had a similarly demonstrable effect. Using data from a 2021 national survey, they observed that as reports of violence in a particular neighborhood increased, sleep quality among residents decreased. The inverse correlation held up for neighborhoods perceived as becoming safer in the pandemic, as their residents reported better sleep in the survey. A secondary hypothesis: While it may seem obvious that feeling like your neighborhood is getting more dangerous could make it harder to sleep, the researchers wanted to know if the effect could be attributed to any other factors, such as increased cigarette or alcohol use as a coping mechanism. Neither of those vices proved notable, but researchers did find evidence that poorer dietary habits could help explain the effects on sleep. Public safety = public health: “Our findings suggest that community policies geared toward making neighborhoods safer and enhancing the subjective experience of safety may contribute to public health by improving sleep quality,” the authors write. They pointed to expanding community-based violence intervention, removing blight and beautifying neighborhood spaces, and deepening trauma-informed care for residents directly and indirectly exposed to violence as possible paths forward.
MISSOURI STATE
ABQJournal

NM Supreme Court sides with recreation groups in stream access case

The New Mexico Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed that a Game Commission rule that allows landowners to restrict access to water that flowed through private property is unconstitutional. The ruling in the stream access case represents a victory for kayaking and fishing groups seeking to preserve public access to the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Supreme Court takes up dispute over Native American adoption law

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to resolve a dispute over the legality of decades-old federal requirements that give Native American families priority to adopt Native American children in a challenge pursued by a group of non-Native adoptive families and the state of Texas. The justices will review lower court...
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Several Justices Seem Dismayed at the Idea That Doctors Can Be Accidentally Guilty of Drug Trafficking

Under 21 USC 841, it is a felony for "any person" to "knowingly or intentionally" distribute or dispense a controlled substance "except as authorized by this subchapter." Yesterday the Supreme Court considered how that language from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) applies to physicians accused of prescribing opioid pain medication "outside the usual course of professional medical practice." That issue is important for patients as well as doctors, because the threat of criminal prosecution for deviating from what the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) considers medically appropriate has a chilling effect on pain treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy