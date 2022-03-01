ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

New photography book celebrates architectural beauty of council estates

By Beth Nicholls
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new photography book has been curated with a focus on the architectural beauty of the often overlooked London council estates. The Council House is a curation of over 68 vibrant innovative council buildings and homes in London. The photographs and words by Jack Young seeks to remind us...

