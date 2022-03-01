ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Molly-Mae Hague says she feels ‘guilty’ carrying on as normal amid war in Ukraine

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4arihg_0eS4yaWK00

Molly-Mae Hague has said she feels “guilty” carrying on with life as normal amid the ongoing war in Ukraine .

The social media influencer took to Instagram on Monday 28 February to ask her 6 million followers whether they were using the platform as an “escape”, and if she should continue sharing her usual content.

Her posts come amid escalating conflict in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of the country on Thursday 24 February.

Hague, who is also the creative director of fast fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing, usually gives updates of her day-to-day activities on her Instagram stories.

She is currently in Tulum, Mexico on a work trip and has been using her platform to share ways people can help those in Ukraine and where to donate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ctyzo_0eS4yaWK00

“Given everything that’s happening in the world right now I feel it’s impossible to carry on with life as normal without feeling guilty,” she wrote in one story.

“I’m currently away for work shooting a campaign but haven’t known whether to share as usual for the people that come on Instagram to escape... I care about you guys so much and how my content makes you all feel.”

She also added a poll asking followers to vote on whether they would like to see updates about her trip, or “not at the moment”.

Hague later shared various screenshots from her direct messages showing that most of her followers would like to see more of her usual content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCGUh_0eS4yaWK00

“Your posts are an amazing distraction [from] a scary world,” one person had written.

Another said: “Seeing some normal content also helps keep my mind off the horrors happening...I would love to hear about your day but also please do keep raising awareness on your social media platform.”

In response to the messages, Hague said she will begin sharing content from her trip to Mexico.

“I’ve been reading everyone’s [direct messages] and it’s really helped me understand how everyone’s feeling right now. I’m going to continue posting for the majority that want me to,” she said.

“My [direct messages] are always open. I really want to find other ways I can continue using my platform to raise awareness,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtnaK_0eS4yaWK00

Hague, who also owns a self-tan brand named Filter, later shared several pictures from Mexico, one of which showed the beach during sunset.

In another post she said she was “shooting something very special”. The 22-year-old did not disclose whether she is in Mexico for work with Pretty Little Thing or Filter.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Carrying On#Social Media Influencer#War#Russian
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
The Independent

The Independent

529K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy