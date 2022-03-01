Molly-Mae Hague says she feels ‘guilty’ carrying on as normal amid war in Ukraine

Molly-Mae Hague has said she feels “guilty” carrying on with life as normal amid the ongoing war in Ukraine .

The social media influencer took to Instagram on Monday 28 February to ask her 6 million followers whether they were using the platform as an “escape”, and if she should continue sharing her usual content.

Her posts come amid escalating conflict in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of the country on Thursday 24 February.

Hague, who is also the creative director of fast fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing, usually gives updates of her day-to-day activities on her Instagram stories.

She is currently in Tulum, Mexico on a work trip and has been using her platform to share ways people can help those in Ukraine and where to donate.

“Given everything that’s happening in the world right now I feel it’s impossible to carry on with life as normal without feeling guilty,” she wrote in one story.

“I’m currently away for work shooting a campaign but haven’t known whether to share as usual for the people that come on Instagram to escape... I care about you guys so much and how my content makes you all feel.”

She also added a poll asking followers to vote on whether they would like to see updates about her trip, or “not at the moment”.

Hague later shared various screenshots from her direct messages showing that most of her followers would like to see more of her usual content.

“Your posts are an amazing distraction [from] a scary world,” one person had written.

Another said: “Seeing some normal content also helps keep my mind off the horrors happening...I would love to hear about your day but also please do keep raising awareness on your social media platform.”

In response to the messages, Hague said she will begin sharing content from her trip to Mexico.

“I’ve been reading everyone’s [direct messages] and it’s really helped me understand how everyone’s feeling right now. I’m going to continue posting for the majority that want me to,” she said.

“My [direct messages] are always open. I really want to find other ways I can continue using my platform to raise awareness,” she added.

Hague, who also owns a self-tan brand named Filter, later shared several pictures from Mexico, one of which showed the beach during sunset.

In another post she said she was “shooting something very special”. The 22-year-old did not disclose whether she is in Mexico for work with Pretty Little Thing or Filter.