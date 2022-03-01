ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 news LIVE: Russian driver Nikita Mazepin facing ban from FIA as Mercedes monitor Red Bull sidepods

By Jack Rathborn
 3 days ago

The first round of Formula One testing is in the bag ahead of the new 2022 season and there are only three weeks left until the first race, the Bahrain Grand Prix, in what promises to be a packed calendar. Each team has now unveiled their new car with vital data logged at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, with Lewis Hamilton finishing quickest ahead of the next round of testing on 10 March in Bahrain.

But there was the fascinating innovation displayed by Red Bull and their sidepods, which got a close inspection from Hamilton. Quite how valuable they promise to be is unclear with the riegning champion Max Verstappen seemingly strategising his runout in Barcelona without pushing for the absolute fastest time.

There will be one less race after F1 confirmed last week the Russian Grand Prix will not take place following the escalating crisis in Ukraine. Sebastian Vettel had already made clear that he would boycott the race , with Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto revealing that teams met last night “to try to understand what the situation is and how to cope and how to manage it”. Meanwhile the Andretti family have made clear their intentions to enter F1, in a move which made all of motor sport sit up and take note. Michael Andretti said that his father revealed his Formula One aspirations last week to show the FIA there is strong public support for an expansion team — and he would need a decision from motorsports’ governing body in the next month to be properly prepared for a 2024 debut.

Follow all the latest news and updates from F1 below.

Related
Nikita Mazepin: FIA allow Russian driver to race in Formula One under neutral flag

Nikita Mazepin will be allowed to continue racing for Haas in the Formula One 2022 season, after the FIA opted to have Russian and Belarusian drivers compete under a neutral flag.Many sports and their head organisations have opted to outright prohibit athletes and participants of those nationalities from taking part in their representative environments, following the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s forces.That followed the International Olympic Association calling on all sports to ban athletes from participation in international events, with Fifa and Uefa responding shortly afterwards to ban clubs and national teams from those federations from tournaments.However, motor racing’s...
Formula One Team Temporarily Removes Russian Driver Nikita Mazepin

Formula One team Haas F1 has reportedly removed driver Nikita Mazepin amid conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Fox News revealed on Monday (February 28th) that the American-owned Formula One team temporarily removed Nikita Mazepin. The team also removed the colors of the Russian flag. Mazepin is the son of Dmitry Mazepin, who controls the team’s sponsor Uralkali.
Man Utd need a clear identity like Liverpool and Man City – Ralf Rangnick

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick believes Manchester United need to develop the kind of “clear identity” established by the likes of rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.All eyes will be on the Etihad Stadium this Sunday for the 187th all-Manchester encounter as the German leads his side to the reigning Premier League champions and current leaders.Rangnick was brought in as interim manager for the rest of the season following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking in November, with the experienced German due to start a two-year consultancy role at the club in the summer.The 63-year-old has not ruled himself out of the running for...
China plans Premier League blackout this weekend over Ukraine support

China is set to block coverage of Premier League matches this weekend over the competition’s show of support for Ukraine.The Premier League released a statement on Wednesday saying it “wholeheartedly rejected” the Russian invasion and expressed its intention to show solidarity with Ukraine in various ways across this weekend’s 10-match programme.The BBC first reported on Friday that Chinese rights holder iQIYI Sports had reacted by refusing to show the matches.#FootballStandsTogether pic.twitter.com/QpP8pfDsFh— Premier League (@premierleague) March 2, 2022The Premier League has declined to comment on the report, but the PA news agency understands that the blackout is due to go ahead....
‘I can’t say enough good things’: What Leeds are getting in Jesse Marsch

If Leeds fans thought Marcelo Bielsa was crazy at times, then the arrival of Jesse Marsch should provide something akin to a deep-breath and a spot of meditation. Marsch was confirmed as the successor to the Argentine on Monday night and becomes just the third American to be handed the reins of a Premier League club. He will need to hit the ground running with Leeds in freefall following a run of four successive defeats. With the drop zone looming uncomfortably into view, they have 12 matches to save their Premier League skin. Alexi Lalas, the former...
Ruben Dias injury: Manchester City defender out for four to six weeks with hamstring injury

Ruben Dias is set to miss Sunday's Manchester derby and be sidelined for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury.The Manchester City defender was forced off with the issue at half time of Tuesday's 2-0 FA Cup fifth round win over Peterborough.Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday that Dias will miss at least a month at a critical stage of the season."Muscular, hamstring. Four to six weeks. It happens," the City manager said."In other seasons, our best players have been out for months. I'd love him [to play] but he's not there, I will not cry. "It is what it...
Shane Warne: Key statistics from Australian leg-spinner’s stunning career

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne has died aged 52, his management company has confirmed.Warne ranks second behind only fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in the all-time list of leading Test wicket-takers.Here, the PA news agency looks at the key statistics from his illustrious career.708 – wickets for Warne in his 145 Tests, behind Sri Lanka star Muralitharan’s 800 but well ahead of third-placed England seamer James Anderson (640).1,001 – Warne took another 293 wickets in one-day internationals to crack four figures for Australia in all formats – again only behind Muralitharan in the international record books.LIVE: Latest news and reaction after...
F1 news LIVE: Russian Mazepin set for Haas sack and Verstappen contract fallout

F1’s only Russian driver Nikita Mazepin, has been barred from the British Grand Prix this year and although he has been allowed to remain involved with Haas by the FIA - competing under a neutral flag - he is set to be sacked by his team regardless.In other Russia news, Formula One will not be returning to Sochi after terminating their contract for the Russian Grand Prix and stating “Russia will not have a race in the future”.Big news on Thursday came with reigning champion Max Verstappen signing a new contract with Red Bull, keeping him with the team until...
