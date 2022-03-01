Watch live as Ukrainian refugees cross border into Poland

Hundreds of thousands of people have already fled Ukraine, heading into its neighbouring countries.

Yesterday it was reported that at least 368,000 people had left the country, which is currently under attack from the Russian military .

The Polish border reportedly had a 25-mile long queue formed of desperate asylum seekers yesterday afternoon, and Polish officials confirmed that over 150,000 people had already crossed the border since the start of the invasion on Thursday, 24 February.

