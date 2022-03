It is early, the sky is the colour of lead and the birds are still asleep. I have been woken by the wind from storm something-or-other thundering down the chimney in the bedroom. It is what I call a porridge morning. A cold Sunday morning in winter can only ever mean porridge. Fancy porridge, with butter and stewed fruits, with seeds and a thick slice of butter, its edges melting on the surface.

RECIPES ・ 8 DAYS AGO