At its core, squash soup is simple. At its best, it explodes with flavor. The version I share here is a household favorite. I start by pulling out homegrown vegetables that I’ve stored into winter: a butternut squash, kabocha, sugar pumpkin or other variety, plus onion, potato, carrot and garlic. These vegetables couldn’t be easier to keep on hand. If you cure them in a dry, shaded area so that their skins toughen and then stash them in a cool, dry place, they can last for months. Local farmers often sell these storage vegetables in fall’s waning days. If you didn’t stock up, they’re easy to buy throughout winter.

