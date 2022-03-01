ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Inside the Industry: Is Paris car ban a sign of things to come?

By Jim Holder
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis plans to stop through traffic in its centre from 2024 with other countries likely to follow the example. Right now, there's a lot of talk about reimagining our reliance on cars in cities, where the potential risks they present, from injuries to pollution, are statistically at their greatest....

www.autocar.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Urban Milwaukee

Paris to Ban Through-Traffic in City Center

Every day at The Overhead Wire we sort through over 1,500 news items about cities and share the best ones with our email list. At the end of the week, we take some of the most popular stories and share them with Urban Milwaukee readers. They are national (or international) links, sometimes entertaining and sometimes absurd, but hopefully useful.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KESQ

Paris to build $145M cable car system

Paris is already home to some of the most popular attractions in the world, and the French capital could be about to get its very first urban cable car. Proposed plans for a brand new 4.5 kilometer-long aerial tramway connecting various suburbs in the southeast to the Paris Metro are pressing ahead, with construction expected to begin this year.
TRAFFIC
Times Daily

Paris fashion houses showcase designs inside top art museums

PARIS (AP) — From the dizzying heights of the Pompidou Center to the lofty halls of the Musee d’Orsay, Paris fashion houses showed off the city’s most monumental art museums on Monday as they near the finish line of ready-to-wear collections. Support local journalism reporting on your...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Paris#World Car#Notre Dame#Autocar Business Insight#Anpr
WDW News Today

Construction Underway on ‘Frozen’ Land Coming to Disneyland Paris

Construction is finally underway on Arendelle: World of Frozen coming soon to Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris. OutsidEars has shared photos of construction at the park. Silos and cranes are at the construction site. A lake will eventually be created at the center of the land, and fencing...
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Adidas, Calvin Klein Owner Suspend Russian Retail

Click here to read the full article. Roughly 280 global brands including McDonald’s have now curtailed operations in Russia after it invaded Ukraine nearly two weeks ago. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRisky Russia: Levi's Pulls Back as Uniqlo Owner Doubles DownUkraine-Russia War Triggers Commodity Price Spike. What About Cotton?Study Debunks Sustainable Fashion MythBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Coca-Cola suspending business in Russia

ATLANTA — Coca-Cola announced Tuesday that it is suspending business in Russia. The Atlanta-based company had faced backlash for not pulling out of Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable...
ATLANTA, GA
Hypebae

Take a Look Inside Dior's Newly Renovated Flagship in Paris

Dior has officially re-opened its 30 Montaigne flagship store in Paris after two years of renovation. “I am extremely pleased and proud to see this extraordinary dream, this outstanding project — which my team and I have carried with all our passion — finally come true,” said Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, in a statement. “More than a reopening, 30 Montaigne is a total reinvention and a living symbol of our DNA: the birth of a realm like no other in the world, where dreams are given free reign and a new, unprecedented page in the history of Dior, fashion — and Paris — can be written.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Cars
Vogue Magazine

Heliot Emil Brings Its “Industrial Elegance” to Paris From Copenhagen

Heliot Emil, the Danish brand founded six years ago by brothers Victor and Julius Juul, made its Paris debut for fall 2022 with a rigorous collection that was built for the future—and looked like it. The label’s popular “liquid metal” material was back, this time used for a total look, and some of the models wore hoof-like 3D-printed shoes. The same technology was used for jewelry and a fragile, no-waste knit dress. Layering and straps read as utilitarian rather than kinky, perhaps because there was a faint militaristic air to the proceedings. When creating the collection, titled “Solitary Uniform,” Julius had been looking at all sorts of codified dress, from business attire to active sportswear. Working with a Milanese knitwear company, he even introduced elements of medieval armor, and managed to give them a futuristic twist.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BBC

Missing Sarm Heslop: Parents head to Caribbean for answers

The parents of a British woman who vanished from her boyfriend's yacht off the US Virgin Islands a year ago have flown out to seek answers. Ryan Bane reported Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, missing from his boat off St John on 8 March 2021. The boat has never been searched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usmanov begins laying off staff at his luxury mansions in London and Surrey in a sign he has quit the UK for good

Sanctioned oligarch Alisher Usmanov has begun laying off staff at his luxury mansions in Surrey and London in an apparent sign that he may have left the UK for good. MailOnline has been told that gardeners and housekeepers are being made redundant by the billionaire associate of Russian president Vladimir Putin after years of loyal service.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Russian Steel Billionaire Calls Lost Lives in Ukraine a Tragedy

LONDON (Reuters) - Vladimir Lisin, a Russian billionaire, told employees at steelmaker NLMK that lost lives in Ukraine were a tragedy that was hard to justify, and called for a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the conflict. Lisin, NLMK's chairman and main shareholder, said in a letter to staff that was...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy