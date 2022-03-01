ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture

Cover picture for the articlePRESS RELEASE: At MWC22 Barcelona, Huawei unveiled its latest wireless products and solutions — third-generation TDD M-MIMO products and FDD ultra-wideband multi-antenna products. Huawei also introduced its newly released IntelligentRAN architecture at the press conference. Gan Bin, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Wireless Solution, gave...

TechRadar

Former Google CEO says US well behind China in 5G race

Former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt has blasted the US government for not doing more to make the country a leader in 5G, claiming that inaction in Washington had ceded the initiative to China. 5G networks promise faster speeds, greater capacity, and lower latency than previous generations of mobile technology.
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

BT Unveils Next Phase of its Green Tech Innovation Platform

BT has announced the next phase of its Green Tech Innovation Platform – which sees the company collaborating with scale-ups to develop breakthrough tech to support the race to Net Zero. The Green Tech Innovation Platform, launched in 2020, was awarded the Responsible Business Alliance Innovation Award at COP26...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

COMCAST TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS AND IDEAL SYSTEMS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO SERVE ASIA PACIFIC REGION

DENVER and SINGAPORE, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable that provides media and entertainment technology to content providers, operators, and advertisers, today announced a new strategic alliance with Ideal Systems, a leading systems integrator for broadcast and media systems throughout the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Under the new agreement, Ideal Systems will serve as a strategic reseller of Comcast Technology Solutions' CTSuite portfolio of products and services.
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Huawei unveils new laptops, PC and Kindle-rivalling e-ink tablet

The Chinese firm has launched a wide range of new products ahead of the Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona. Chinese manufacturer Huawei has unveiled a wide range of new gadgets, including its first all-in-one PC and e-ink tablet, as it looks for new ways to bring in customers.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Flexiv Unveils Innovative Robotic Operating System to Empower Innovation

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022-- Flexiv, the world leader in Robotic and AI solutions, today unveiled Flexiv Elements, its all-new operating system for adaptive robots. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220222005550/en/. Flexiv Elements: the operating system for adaptive robots (Photo: Business Wire) Created to...
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
Android Central

Ex-Google CEO thinks 5G in the US is a joke, calls out AT&T and Verizon

Google's former CEO complains that China is ahead of the U.S. when it comes to 5G speeds and investment. He notes how 5G speeds are often slower than 4G for Verizon and AT&T, pointing out the lack of mid-band spectrum. The article calls for a stronger push from Washington, which...
BUSINESS
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
insideevs.com

WiTricity Announces Aftermarket Wireless EV Charging Solution

WiTricity, a wireless charging specialist, announced today a plan to introduce an aftermarket wireless charging upgrade package for select electric vehicles. Over the years, the company was engaged in factory-installed EV wireless charging systems (the first are coming on the market in Asia), and now would like to offer also an aftermarket solution.
ELECTRONICS
Benzinga

This Industry, Still In Its Infancy, May Be Poised For Serious Growth — Companies That Build Foundational Tech Could Reap Rewards

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Fans of “Ready Player One” should be familiar with OASIS, a reality constructed entirely in digital space that players inhabit. The line between the physical and digital worlds is blurred, and for some, the distinction becomes lost. This reality seems even more plausible in the wake of Facebook rebranding to Meta Platforms Inc. FB, ushering the term “metaverse” into the popular lexicon.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Russia’s attack on Ukraine means we are probably not going to Mars, European Space Agency says

The ongoing war in Europe means we are probably not going to Mars this year, the European Space Agency has said.Over the last week, space agencies including Nasa and ESA have stressed that co-operation will continue with their Russian counterpart, Roscosmos, with which they work on projects including the International Space Station.But the continuing violence has led ESA to begin to make changes to its plans for space exploration and travel, its director general Josef Aschbacher said in a tweet. “We deplore the tragic events taking place in Ukraine, a crisis which escalated dramatically into war in recent days,” he...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

