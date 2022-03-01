Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture
PRESS RELEASE: At MWC22 Barcelona, Huawei unveiled its latest wireless products and solutions — third-generation TDD M-MIMO products and FDD ultra-wideband multi-antenna products. Huawei also introduced its newly released IntelligentRAN architecture at the press conference. Gan Bin, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Wireless Solution, gave...www.mobileworldlive.com
Comments / 0