The Wyoming cocktail may be non-alcoholic, but is it good for the state of Wyoming? The “cocktail” is also known as the state's tax program. It is considered the No. 1 place in the world for the ultra wealthy to hide their money from taxes, etc. Surprisingly, our good friends and neighbors in South Dakota have a similar tax haven program, which is supposedly No. 2 in the world. Nevada and Delaware are also in this business, which makes the U.S. the world leader in such operations. Are these secret trust accounts good for us? Should North Dakota establish a program of this type?

WYOMING STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO