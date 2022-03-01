ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Volunteers sort through Ukrainian refugee donations at London club

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Footage shows endless volunteers sorting through donations to be sent to refugees affected by the ongoing attacks on Ukraine .

The clip was filmed at the Klub Orla Bialego (White Eagle Club) in Balham, south London .

Volunteers sorted through bags and bags of items given by people all across the city at the Polish community centre.

The donations will all be sent oversees to aid the Ukrainian refugees affected by the Russian invasion.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Refugees Welcome: The government to match donations as Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) launches Ukrainian appeal

They bring with them terrifying accounts of blaring sirens, nights spent hiding in basements and missiles whistling overhead. As the number of people desperately fleeing Ukraine passes 1 million and the United Nations warn that “at this rate” we are facing “the biggest refugee crisis this century”, we are announcing a major expansion in the charities that will benefit from our appeal as part of our Refugees Welcome campaign. From today, all new funds raised will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal, launched this morning, which is bringing together 13 leading UK aid charities, including the...
CHARITIES
Shropshire Star

Women ‘demand change’ on anniversary of Sarah Everard’s murder

A memorial protest is to take place outside Holyrood on Thursday. Women will be demanding change at a memorial protest to mark the anniversary of the murder of Sarah Everard, organisers have said. The killing of the 33-year-old – who was kidnapped, raped and murdered by serving Met police officer...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Refugees#London Club#South London#Sorting#Charity#Ukrainian#White Eagle Club#Polish#Russian
Daily Mail

Moment Britain's 'most wanted woman' Sarah Panitzke, 47, who laundered £1BILLION in a mobile phone VAT fraud is arrested while walking her dog in Spanish village after nearly a decade on the run

This is the moment Britain's most wanted woman was arrested by Spanish police following nearly a decade on the run. Privately-educated university graduate Sarah Panitzke, 47, was held on Sunday by officers from an elite Madrid-based police unit as she walked her dog near her home in Santa Barbara village, between Barcelona and Valencia.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Russia
AOL Corp

Americans, Canadians answer Ukraine call for foreign fighters

(Reuters) - A Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion. With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking a world war, Americans and Canadians told...
MILITARY
The Independent

Queen donates to Ukraine refugee charity appeal

The Queen has made a donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine appeal to help civilians affected by the conflict.The charity expressed its thanks to the monarch on Twitter for “continuing to support” its work.The palace has declined to disclose the the amount given, but the DEC described it as a “generous donation”.Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. @RoyalFamily #UkraineAppeal— DEC (@decappeal) March 3, 2022The organisation, made up of 15 charities, launched its Ukraine appeal on Thursday to...
CHARITIES
BBC

Jack Ritchie inquest: Parents hope for gambling laws change

The parents of a 24-year-old gambling addict hope an inquest into his death will speed up changes in betting laws. Jack Ritchie, who had been gambling since he was 17, took his own life in November 2017. His mother Liz and father Charles have campaigned for industry reform since he...
GAMBLING
The Independent

The Independent

529K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy