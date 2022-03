PITTSFORD — Head coach Dave Tefftt and the Terriers have been through up-and-down winning and losing streaks throughout the 2021-22 season. However, the varsity boys prep hoops team never took a step backward in their goal to win in the postseason. After defeating Camden-Frontier to end their regular season, the 9-10 Terriers traveled to Pittsford to face North Adams-Jerome in a district quarterfinal matchup. As with all March Madness games, teams should always expect to face the toughest opponents regardless of record. Litchfield defeated the 1-19 Rams 63-29 in their second game of the season. However, the Rams would look to play upset in the district quarterfinals, and would give the Terriers all they have.

