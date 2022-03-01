ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrey math lines: AUD/USD, NZD/USD

Cover picture for the articleIn the H4 chart, AUD/USD is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating a possible ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 8/8. However, this scenario may no longer be...

BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
#Us Dollar#Aud#Nzd#New Zealand Dollar#Aud Usd#Nzd Usd#H4#Voltychannel
CNBC

Dollar gains on euro as Ukraine crises clouds euro zone outlook

The dollar edged higher against the euro on Wednesday, as investors worried about the impact of an escalating conflict in Ukraine on the euro zone's economic prospects, while commodity-linked currencies strengthened. The Russian ruble extended its recent slide to hit record lows in Moscow trade as stinging Western sanctions over...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

COMEX Gold And Silver Prices

The ongoing crisis in Ukraine is building a "war premium" into the price of COMEX gold, and this premium will persist for as long as the conflict continues. As anyone who has watched the precious metals for any amount of time will tell you, price rallies on geopolitical concerns rarely hold. The same might be true today. However, do not make the mistake of thinking that the current rally in gold and silver is based solely upon geopolitics. There's a lot more going on at present, and those drivers will persist regardless of the outcome of the Ukraine Crisis.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Food prices rose by near-record levels in February, new data finds

The cost of food in supermarkets rose to record levels in February, according to new data.Research by data analytics firm Kantar shows that prices of items including savoury snacks, fresh beef and cat food increased by 4.3 per cent last month, with experts predicting that inflation will likely rise as the conflict in Ukraine continues.Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said that apart from the beginning of the pandemic, when many supermarkets cut promotional deals to maintain stock levels, last month saw “the fastest rate of inflation” since September 2013.“Added to this, ongoing supply chain pressures...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

Bank of England survey shows record business inflation expectations

LONDON (Reuters) - British businesses expect prices to rise by the most over the next 12 months since at least 2017 and they reported growing recruitment difficulties, a monthly survey by the Bank of England showed on Thursday. Businesses surveyed in February expected inflation in 12 months’ time to be...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro extends recent fall; U.S. dollar gains on data, Powell comments

NEW YORK, March 3 (Reuters) - The euro extended recent declines against sterling and the dollar on Thursday as investors worried about the impact of rising oil prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while the U.S. dollar index edged higher, with weekly U.S. jobless claim data suggesting the labor market was gaining steam.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; U.S. Jobless Claims Fall To 215,000

U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday following the release of several economic reports. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.21% to 33,963.92 while the NASDAQ fell 0.55% to 13,676.83. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.02% to 4,387.56. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares climbed by 1.1% on...
STOCKS
Reuters

Euro zone inflation soars to new high, intensifying ECB dilemma

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation soared to another record high last month, intensifying a policy dilemma for the European Central Bank, which must convey a sense of calm amid war-related market turmoil but also respond to mounting price pressures. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Citigroup Hikes U.S. Equities to 'Overweight', Sees Demand for Growth Stocks

(Reuters) - Citigroup upgraded U.S. equities to "overweight" rating on Thursday on analysts' expectations of a revival in appetite for growth stocks due to a sharp drop in bond yields following the Ukraine-Russia crisis. Bond yields plunged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week ramped up the prospects of inflationary...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

ECB Policymakers Saw Rate Hike Drawing Closer in February

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers meeting last month agreed that the first interest rate hike in more than a decade was drawing closer as inflation showed signs of taking hold, the accounts of their Feb. 3 meeting showed on Thursday. The ECB had been preparing for gradually turning...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone business growth accelerated in Feb as Omicron faded -PMI

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Business activity across the euro zone accelerated sharply last month as demand soared, particularly in the bloc's dominant services industry, according to a survey mostly conducted before Russia invaded Ukraine. As the Omicron coronavirus variant swept across Europe earlier this year, many governments reimposed restrictions....
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

UK Services Expand at Fastest Since June Despite Record Price Rises - PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - Price rises in Britain's services sector last month were the most widespread in more than 25 years as businesses recovered from the Omicron wave of coronavirus cases, a survey showed on Thursday. The IHS Markit/CIPS services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 60.5 in February from 54.1...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Palladium hits over 7-month high on supply woes; gold rises

March 3 (Reuters) - Palladium extended gains to a more than seven-month high on Thursday, spurred by concerns over supply shortages following harsh sanctions on top-producer Russia, while the Ukraine crisis and soaring inflation lifted demand for safe-haven gold. Spot prices of palladium , used by automakers in catalytic converters...
BUSINESS

