Video Games

Pac-Man Museum+ is coming soon to Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass

By Brad Stephenson
onmsft.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePac-Man Museum+, a new version of Pac-Man Museum, was today confirmed for a May 27th release on Microsoft’s Xbox One and Xbox Series X console families. In addition to a...

www.onmsft.com

epicstream.com

PlayStation 6 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features And Design: Gaming Console Smaller Than PlayStation 5? PS6 To Reportedly Have Expandable Storage And Bluetooth Audio Support

Here is everything we know so far about the yet-to-be-confirmed PlayStation 6. Sony has not confirmed that PlayStation 6 is in the pipeline already. However, speculations about the yet-to-be-confirmed game console have been making rounds online for quite some time now. It took a very long time for the company...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The best Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals live right now

The Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals come at a perfect time for those of you on the hunt for any games and accessories. This is a good sale in which to pick up any Nintendo items you've been thinking of purchasing this year so far, and we've rounded up some of the biggest and best deals from all of the biggest retailers.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Steam Deck is already the emulation system of my dreams

Don't tell my boss, but a PlayStation 2 JRPG almost derailed my Steam Deck review. I was prepared to put in some long gaming hours to write about gaming on the Deck, but I wasn't prepared for 15-year-old games to keep distracting me away from my Steam library. I had to tear myself away to play other games on the Steam Deck, and every time I returned to Persona 3 I got a new jolt of excitement because it just worked so damn well.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock - live: Consoles available at Game, Very and Asda – how to get the best deal

Update: Xbox series X bundles are still available at Very and Game, while Xbox All Access is available at Asda and Smyths Toys. Read on for more details.The Xbox series X shortage has been ongoing since 2020. Supplies of Microsoft’s newest console have been constrained by production bottlenecks stemming from the global pandemic, and despite the general availability of the all-inclusive Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself is tricky to find in stock in the UK.The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
KXAN

Amazon may restock the PS5 and Xbox Series X this week

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s no secret it’s hard to get your hands on electronics right now. Gaming consoles are remarkably rare due to both huge demand and massive manufacturing and supply chain difficulties. Nonetheless, rumor has it an Amazon restock could be imminent.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
CNET

PS5 Restock Tracker: Where to Track Down a Console This Weekend

PS5 restocks at the most popular places haven't been happening much this month, which is a massive departure from how frequently you could get one in January. Sony warned us that PS5 restocks would slow down after the holidays due to chip shortages, which has forced retailers to change how and when console drops happen. GameStop has moved almost entirely to selling bundles inside stores to encourage you to shop for more than just the console, for example. We know Target is stocking consoles at as many of its locations as possible to be sold in a larger PS5 restock event, while Best Buy and Walmart have started almost exclusively selling consoles as more expensive bundles with extra things included.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Twitch streaming returns to the Xbox dashboard in a new update

Microsoft is bringing Twitch streaming back to the Xbox dashboard today. The Xbox maker first started testing the integration in October, and Twitch will now integrate into the Xbox Guide interface, complete with webcam support. Twitch first appeared integrated into the Xbox One dashboard in 2014, using a Snap interface to let players stream gameplay on Twitch.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass in March 2022

On top of announcing a brand-new lineup of titles joining Xbox Game Pass for March 2022, Microsoft has revealed which games are set to leave the service soon as well. Leaving Xbox Game Pass this March, unfortunately, will be NieR:Automata, Phogs!, Torchlight III and The Surge 2. As such, the same promotion applies where if game pass members find that they want to keep any of these titles in their personal game libraries, they can use their membership discounts to save up to 20% on them before they go.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Games Arriving on PlayStation Now March 2022

Sony PlayStation has announced the games that are promoted and included with PlayStation Now for March 2022. In order to get PlayStation Now on your console, there are a few requirements. PlayStation reports that you need:. A PlayStation Network account with payment detail. A DualSense or DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller.
VIDEO GAMES
yankodesign.com

Game Bot reimagines an iconic gaming handheld as a toy you can play on

The Switch might be Nintendo’s current darling, but it is hardly its most iconic gaming device. That distinction probably belongs to the Game Boy, the handheld gaming console that catapulted the company’s name into the nascent gaming scene, at a time when consoles were still hulking boxes that had to be kept at home. The Game Boy served as the inspiration for many new products, projects, and concepts, and this latest do-over turns the Game Boy into a robot that, in some alternate universe, could actually have been a working and usable gaming console.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sony Announces Contest for Free PS5 Consoles

Sony has announced a special competition that will ultimately end up giving out PS5 consoles for free. More specifically, Sony has announced "Treat Codes," which, without context is nothing more than some mumbo jumbo out of a marketing room. The context though is that as of this week, 14 unique codes that resemble PlayStation controller inputs are now appearing online, on social media channels, and even at "unexpected" places around the world like "high-profile events" that involve sports, gaming, film, and music.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

Man Who Lived in Small Apartment Owes Nintendo $14.5 Million

The brightest part of Gary Bowser’s tiny apartment is the lime green walls. Beyond that, his home in the Dominican Republic is incredibly sparse, with a fridge and cabinets in one room next to a desk with his computer. The kitchen has a stove, an oven, a large bottle for water, and a blue sofa with speckled cushions. Bowser, it seems, does not have much.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Game Pass could come to Steam, says Valve's Gabe Newell

Valve president Gabe Newell has said that he's open to working with Microsoft to get Game Pass onto Steam, while also confirming that the company isn’t currently interested in a competing service. The news of the potential partnership came from Newell himself. With the Steam Deck getting into the...
VIDEO GAMES

