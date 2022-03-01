Showbiz, Baby: Book censorship removes an opportunity to learn

Faced with the reality of being slaves in a foreign land, Igbo people chose death as they walked into the ocean and drowned, while still chained to each other. It was one of the first documented acts of rebellion from the people of Africa against white slave traders. It was the year 1803, and 75 West Africans, with a majority of them being Igbo, were sold for $100 each to John Couper and Thomas Spalding. The Igbo tribe, hailing from Nigeria, were believed to be industrious, independent, and proud of their work. John Couper and Thomas Spalding 'bought' the Igbo people with the intention of taking them to work on plantations in Simons Island in the US. They were packed onto a slave ship but as the ship neared Georgia, Igbo people rebelled and took over the ship, killing the captain and some of the crew. The ship ran aground in Dunbar Creek, off St. Simons Island in Georgia, according to Mother Jones.

SOCIETY ・ 21 DAYS AGO