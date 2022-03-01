ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Met Police criticised over case of UK paedophile in Bulgaria

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former prosecutor has accused the Metropolitan Police of a "dereliction of duty" over failures to investigate a British paedophile who is on the run. Nazir Afzal fears Daniel Erickson-Hull, who fled to Bulgaria in 2017, may have abused hundreds of children there. Witnesses said they had handed the...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

BBC

Bury paedophile who groomed boys on Playstation jailed

A paedophile who used a Playstation games console to groom young boys online has been jailed. Ashley Brooks pretended to be aged 13 as he targeted children and attempted to meet them. The 25-year-old from Bury was caught when a mother reported WhatsApp messages she had found. Brooks, described by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

UK's most wanted woman Sarah Panitzke arrested in Spain

A fraudster dubbed the UK's most wanted woman has been arrested in Spain after nearly a decade on the run. Sarah Panitzke, 47, disappeared in May 2013 while on trial over her part in laundering cash from a £1bn mobile phone tax scam. She was arrested while walking her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Women to join patrols with Met Police in 'unsafe' areas

Women will be able to go on patrol with female police officers around parts of London where they feel most unsafe, as part of a new scheme. The "walk and talk" initiative is being set up to help rebuild public trust after crimes such as the killings of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Blackpool care home worker caught on camera raping woman, 99

A "despicable" care home worker was caught raping a 99-year-old woman with dementia on a hidden camera that had been installed by worried relatives. Her family fitted the device after her behaviour changed and she had begged: "Don't leave me, they will hurt me," the Crown Prosecution Service said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Prison officer jailed for smuggling drugs into HMP Doncaster

A prison officer who was part of a gang which smuggled drugs to inmates has been jailed for two years. Rio Moran, 31, admitted being involved in a conspiracy to supply drugs and phones to a number of jails including HMP Doncaster. The items were given to inmate James Millington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Blackpool mother jailed for starving daughter to death

A mother who starved her daughter to death has been jailed for nine years and seven months. Debbie Leitch, 24, who had Down's syndrome, died at her home in South Shore, Blackpool, on 29 August 2019. A post-mortem examination found she died of neglect and severe emaciation with extensive scabies...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Met officers charged over WhatsApp messages

Two serving Metropolitan Police officers and a former officer have been charged with sending grossly offensive messages on WhatsApp. They will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 16 March. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the charges arose from an investigation into the phone records of Wayne Couzens,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Three men arrested on suspicion of rape and murder after woman, 36, dies in Bury

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of rape and murder following the death of a 36-year-old woman in Greater Manchester.The trio – aged 61, 52 and 32 – were detained after the woman, who has not yet been named, died shortly after being rushed hospital in Bury on Wednesday night.Detective superintendent Kate Atton, of Greater Manchester Police, said she was aware the incident had left the community “shocked and…worried”.She said: “I would like to reassure them that we have a dedicated team of detectives investigating and following up various lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances around this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man seen dropping blood in Reading streets found by police

Police have found a man seen dropping blood on a number of streets in Reading town centre. CCTV captured him walking in Broad Street at 02:35 GMT on Tuesday appearing to carry something white while spilling blood on the ground. Thames Valley Police said it had since identified the man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jovenel Moïse murder: Suspect handed over to Haiti

A former police officer who was part of the security team tasked with guarding murdered Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been handed over to the authorities in Haiti. Tanis Philomé was arrested in the Dominican Republic. He has denied any involvement in the assassination of President Moïse on 7 July 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

BBC worker ‘raped during production of cookery show’

A woman was allegedly raped during production of a new BBC cooking show.City of London police are investigating the alleged attack, which reportedly happened in London in September.A source told The Sun the incident has made the crew “really nervous” and has sent “shockwaves” through the team working on the programme, Hungry For It.The new cookery competition pits amateur chefs against each other as they compete for challenges and get help from industry stalwarts.It is being presented by Stacey Dooley, who is best known for her documentaries covering social issues on BBC Three.A statement released by City of London Police said: “On Sunday 19 September 2021, City of London Police was contacted by another police force, which had received a late report of a rape that took place in September 2021.“The evidence in the case is currently being reviewed and the female victim has been supported by specifically-trained officers.”A BBC Studios statement said: “BBC Studios has robust processes in place to ensure that any of our staff or freelancers who may have been the victim of a crime are given all the appropriate support needed and that the matter is handled with the utmost seriousness and care.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Joshua Hall murder: Harley Demmon, 16, jailed for 14 years

A 16-year-old boy who murdered a teenager by stabbing him at least six times has been jailed for a minimum of 14 years. Harley Demmon attacked Joshua Hall, 17, at a sports ground in Cam, near Dursley, Gloucestershire, after meeting up to "sort out their differences". The teenager, who was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

