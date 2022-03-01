ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Play to Start: ‘Elden Ring’ shows the importance of innovation

By GUILHERME GUERREIRO
Daily Trojan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet me make this clear right from the beginning: This column will be about “Elden Ring.”. I know that some of you are probably tired of hearing about this game already, but please try to understand. Not only is it the most-watched category on Twitch, surpassing even “Just Chatting” by more...

dailytrojan.com

Digital Trends

7 Elden Ring tips you should know before starting

Elden Ring is a daunting experience. Unlike many open-world games, it doesn’t give you a laundry list of objectives to chase. When you first step into The Lands Between, there is no marker telling you where to go next. You won’t find a quest log in the menu or an encyclopedia of tooltips explaining how its myriad systems work.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

When Can I Play Elden Ring?: Start Times According to Region

At long last, Elden Ring's release is finally upon us. The next action RPG from Hidetaka Miyazaki and the braintrust at FromSoftware will finally grace PCs and consoles later this week — officially, it's coming Friday, Feb. 25 — but the exact release date differs based on where in the world you're situated. Some regions will get access to the game slightly earlier than the rest, as will PC players in several regions.
VIDEO GAMES
Vulture

Go Ahead, Play Elden Ring

In my first session with Elden Ring, I crossed blades with a man named Margit the Fell Omen. He wielded a club about the same size as my character, and he could obliterate half my health bar with a mere glancing blow. My puny katana seemed to ricochet off his armor, and every advance I made was deftly nullified by a liquid-quick counter maneuver. I was lucky if I got to phase two of the fight, at which point Margit conjured a wicked sledgehammer made of pure light. He’d launch into the acrid sky above and crash down like a meteor slamming into the earth. Dodge a second too late and you’re toast.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Elden Ring global release schedule reveals when you can start playing

If you've somehow missed the klaxons of hype blasting directly into your eardrums, Elden Ring comes out this week, and it's fair to say that some people are really excited about it. Thankfully, the official Elden Ring Twitter account has posted an infographic that reveals when exactly you'll be able to start playing the game on February 24 or 25.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

How does Elden Ring play on the Steam Deck?

Both Elden Ring, the new game from FromSoftware, and Valve's Steam Deck handheld console/PC hybrid were launched at the same time, and both are highly anticipated releases. Perhaps most excitingly of all, Elden Ring can be played on the Steam Deck, and it launched with a Steam Deck verified certification.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

YouTube makes it easier to access live content, in a TikTok sort of way

The saying goes that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and nowhere is that form of flattery more omnipresent than in the world of social apps. Whether it's WhatsApp implementing Snapchat-esque self-destructing photos or Instagram offering short-form video capabilities made popular by TikTok, you can be sure that each company will do its best to compete feature-by-feature with rival services. YouTube continues the practice by adding a minor enhancement called "Live rings" to help you more easily identify and view channels that are actively live-streaming.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Try Instagram’s New Auto-Generated Video Captions For A More Accessible Feed

Instagram is about to become a lot more user-friendly. Meta launched auto-generated captions for in-Feed Instagram videos on March 1, a move to make IG Feeds more accessible for all users. You might already use automated captions in your Instagram Stories, but here’s what you need to know about how to add and turn on video captions on your Instagram Feed for more accessible vids.
CELL PHONES
Polygon

Playing Elden Ring? Bring a notebook

FromSoftware’s newest game, Elden Ring, brings the Dark Souls game formula into an open world, giving players a vast map to explore and dozens of characters to interact with. What the game doesn’t provide is a standard open-world video game quest log, nor does it fill up your in-game map with icons pointing to quests and side missions, the way an Assassin’s Creed or Far Cry game might. That means if you want to remember which NPC told you to go to which location to deliver some item to another NPC, you better pay very close attention to their request.
VIDEO GAMES
9to5Mac

Instagram is making it easier to follow videos without cranking up the audio

Instagram has introduced automatic captions for videos like its rival TikTok did early last year. As reported by engadget, this feature will be enabled by default for creators, so they won’t have to manually add captions themselves. Automatic captions are only in select languages right now, but Instagram plans to expand to more languages and countries soon.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

TikTok expands its maximum video size to 10 minutes in possible challenge to YouTube

According to TechCrunch, there is big news for TikTok creators. The length of videos created on the platform can now run as long as 10 minutes which more than triples the previous maximum length for videos recorded on the app. Last July TikTok raised the limit on video length to three minutes from 60 seconds. So in less than one year, TikTok subscribers went from recording videos no longer than 1-minute to recording videos that run as long as 10 times that length.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Fans Are Blown Away by the New Iron Man Suit in Marvel’s Avengers

Fans Are Blown Away by the New Iron Man Suit in Marvel’s Avengers. Fans of Marvel’s Avengers game are blown away by the new Iron Man suit. After cutting back on special MCU and comic skins during the launch and the first few months after the launch, the developer Crystal Dynamics has been remedying this by adding new MCU skins and skins from different comics to the game, suggesting that the skins are selling well. Recently, Crystal Dynamics, using the official Twitter account of the game, has revealed the new Iron Man skin called Nothing to Fear, which is inspired by the character’s Uru Armor that first made its appearance in Fear Itself #7. The newly revealed skin is a comics suit, which the game currently doesn’t have a lot, and which fans have been asking for more.
VIDEO GAMES

