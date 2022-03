Tens of thousands of homes in the south of the island of Ireland are without power, as Storm Eunice continues to rage.More than 55,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power on the island on Friday morning, as the storm tracked eastwards across the Republic.Counties Cork, Kerry and the south of the country have borne the brunt of the major storm so far, which brought high winds and snow to parts of the island.Met Eireann has said that gusts of over 130km per hour had been recorded in Cork.On Friday morning, fallen trees and blocked roads were causing considerable disruption...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO