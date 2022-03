Game preview: A battle of teams that love shooting threes. The Wolves lead the league in three-point attempts and are third in makes, and Golden State is third in attempts and second in makes. ... The Warriors (43-18) have the second-best record in the NBA and are starting a four-game road trip. ... They blew a 21-point lead in a 107-101 loss Sunday to visiting Dallas when the Mavs reeled off a 26-1 run in the fourth quarter. ... Scoring leaders are All-Star guards Steph Curry (25.7 points per game) and Andrew Wiggins (17.6). ... F Draymond Green (back) and G Klay Thompson (illness) are out; F Andre Iguodala (back) is questionable. ... The Wolves played in Cleveland on Tuesday. They are 18-11 at home.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO