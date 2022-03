Bridges had 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 win over the Cavaliers. Bridges tallied a fine all-around effort during the team's victory by making many solid statistical contributions in points, rebounds and assists. It was the forward's 10th performance this season posting at least 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Since recording just eight points against the Grizzlies on Feb. 12, Bridges is averaging 21.0 points across his past six outings.

