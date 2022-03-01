ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Juan Martín del Potro’s probable farewell closes a storied career | Tumaini Carayol

By Tumaini Carayol
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fo8Os_0eS4rzAC00

In the few fleeting days this February before Juan Martín del Potro was due to make his return to professional tennis on home soil at a small ATP 250 event in Buenos Aires the reality of what his first appearance in two and half years actually signified became clear.

For much of the past 16 years Del Potro’s career has been dictated by each new bitter slice of luck he has had to overcome, with numerous career-threatening injuries and moments when he seriously contemplated retirement. But somehow, through the strength of his character and talent, he would always work through those tough moments and return to his rightful place at the top. Not this time. After three knee surgeries and no solution to a freak fractured knee injury sustained in 2018, even he has found his limits. “It’s more a farewell than a return,” he said.

Related: Juan Martín del Potro fights through surgery to retrieve tennis career

As Del Potro took to the court in Buenos Aires against his compatriot Federico Delbonis, before a raucous crowd filling every quiet moment with chants of “Olé Delpo!”, those limitations were clear for all to see. He was simply no longer mobile enough to compete at the highest level of tennis and in such a cut-throat sport not even his fellow coutryman spared him sympathy, peppering him with drop-shots he had no hope of reaching.

Despite his considerable efforts Del Potro was beaten soundly, 6-1, 6-3, and the scene ended with him baring his soul to his audience for “probably” the last time: “I think I overdid it for two and half years to try and resolve the situation and be able to play, like I did so many other times,” he said through tears. “Sometimes I can also lose and I don’t have the strength to continue. That’s kind of how I feel now.”

In the wake of this apparent retirement a documentary about Del Potro is due to air in Argentina on Tuesday night.

Should he never play again, Del Potro will leave a legacy far greater than the weight of his one major title. He won the 2009 US Open aged 20 and the manner in which he pulled it off was unforgettable; he obliterated Rafael Nadal in the semi-final with the loss of only six games, then in the final he recovered from two sets to one down to beat Roger Federer.

In the process of attaining his early success Del Potro fashioned his own devastating brand of tennis. His flat, precise forehand was the most destructive groundstroke in the game, a stroke that unfurled in an eastern forehand grip with a high, elaborate swing, and that was soundtracked by the gasps of crowds around the world whenever he would unleash it. His success did not rest merely on his ball-striking but also on his much-improved serve and the mobility that framed his game despite his lanky 6ft 6in frame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sK2i9_0eS4rzAC00
Juan Martín del Potro in tears during his defeat against Federico Delbonis in Buenos Aires in February. Photograph: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

He was memorable not only because of the way he played his tennis but also his openness and generosity with his feelings, allowing his emotions to flow and reflect the deep passion he has for his sport. In both success and failure tears were always present but so, too, were those playful moments when he would add levity to pressure-filled matches by sharing small jokes and gestures with members of the audience. Whether conciliatory after a win or congratulatory following a loss, there was no greater proponent of the post-match hug.

The result of Del Potro’s game, his passion and the way he comported himself – his gentle mannerisms contrasting with the crack of that forehand – was that fans were drawn to him much more than to many more successful players. Whether or not spectators had entered the arenas for his matches cheering for him, they usually fell in his favour by the end.

Regardless of what his injuries took from him, Del Potro’s career was a triumph and, while his US Open title will always be widely considered his crowning achievement, the success he pulled off later in his career despite his on-court handicaps was an even clearer showing of greatness. Del Potro had already recovered from two right-wrist surgeries to reach a career-high ranking of fourth in 2014 when his left wrist crumbled.

He eventually fell to 1,042 in the ATP rankings and underwent two left-wrist surgeries. When he returned in 2016 he could not drop his wrists below horizontal when he made contact with his two-handed backhand, so he resorted to using a one-handed backhand slice or rolling in his two-handed backhand down the middle with no pace. He was essentially playing tennis against the best players in the world with no backhand.

Related: Nadal crushes new No 1 Medvedev in Mexico to stay undefeated for 2022

Those are simply not conditions conducive to success for most players but, with his forehand and heart, Del Potro made it work. In 2016 alone he won an Olympic silver medal in Rio, beating Novak Djokovic in the first round and Nadal in the semi-final, and recovered from two sets down against Marin Cilic to clinch the Davis Cup that Argentina desperately craved. As the muscles in his wrist strengthened and his backhand became fractionally more effective, he soared even higher. In 2018 he won his first Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells, reached the US Open final and hit a new career high of No 3.

After years of fighting his body the success he was enjoying makes his current state even more frustrating. He was actually winning those battles. His undoing was instead a freak injury after he slipped in the middle of a match in Shanghai, a month after the US Open final. Still the mark he has left in the sport is undeniable and his success is even more meaningful considering the resilience and mental strength it took for him to keep on coming back until he was certain he had nothing left to give.

Comments / 0

Related
Financial World

Novak Djokovic splits with Marian Vajda!

In the last hours, the umpteenth surprising news of this 2022 has arrived about Novak Djokovic. This was communicated on Tennis Majors by the Balkan journalist Sasà Ozmo, a character very close to the Serbian champion's clan. Marian Vajda, historic coach of the tennis player, in recent years paired...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Davis Cup
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Bodies missing after Mexican drug cartel massacre caught on video

Mexicans have been left wondering what happened to about a dozen men who disappeared after they were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen. In a video apparently filmed by a resident of the town San José de Gracia in the western state of Michoacán and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

The Guardian

173K+
Followers
55K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy