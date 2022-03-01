ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Royce Embanks steps down from Madras City Council

By Pat Kruis
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

With his resignation Embanks ends his long and varied political career in Madras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFzP2_0eS4rtrq00

Royce Embanks, 77, has been on the political scene in Jefferson County since 2002 when he served on the county's Soil and Conservation District. Then in August 2003 the city council appointed him to fill a vacated seat on the council.

He's served on the council ever since, including a term as mayor from 2015 through 2018. Voters then elected him to the council again in 2019.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, after more than 18 years in public office, Embanks decided to step down.

"I decided I needed to back out of everything and focus on our lives," said Embanks. Both he and his wife, Judy, have recently undergone surgery. "It was overwhelming for both of us."

Embanks looks back fondly over many accomplishments during his political career.

"I was mayor during the eclipse," recalls Embanks. "I find that was my best effort."

People dismissed Embanks when two years prior to the event he predicted 20,000 people would come to Madras. "Then we had about 100,000 people," said Embanks. "People got behind the effort and we wanted this to be an extraordinary display of the city to the rest of the world."

People from all over the world came to Madras in 2017 to witness the eclipse. Major networks featured Madras on their newscasts.

The year Embanks worked on the city's centennial celebration, the Chamber of Commerce named him the city's outstanding public servant.

During his time on the council the city gained a new city hall and police station, a swimming pool, a multiplex movie theater, and an Air Museum.

The city extended walking paths around and throughout the city and branching out beyond the city core.

Embanks served on the original Madras Development Commission established in 2004, which was instrumental in establishing the Harriman Building, the tallest building in Madras.

He's served on the Airport Industrial Park Commission, the Library Board, the Madras Downtown Association.

Embanks involves himself in the arts in Jefferson County, on stage as an actor, and creating Studio on 5th, a place for people to practice and display their artwork, from carving to painting to photography.

"We like to further the arts," said Embanks. "It's amazing how many good artists there are in Jefferson County."

Before his time in politics Embanks had a 30-year military career, then had another career as a nurse on Indian reservations. He's ready to retire from all his duties.

He says he'll continue with his art and his volunteer efforts but Embanks says he's finished with politics.

"I'm not so happy about politics of late," said Embanks. "I tried to stay out of that on the council."

Embanks says he has utmost pride and admiration for the employees that keep the city running.

"Councils come and go. Mayors come and go. The staff are at that level where the rubber meets the road," said Embanks. "They're there every day making sure the city has power, and lights, and gravel on the roads, and they're doing it on a minimal budget."

Bartt Brick left the council in December. Embanks' departure leaves to vacancies on the panel. The terms for both positions expire at the end of the calendar year.

The city will soon advertise the positions and review applications. The council will then interview qualified candidates and either appoint people to fill the vacancies or advertise the positions again.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Candidates line up as filing deadline approaches

New candidates file in races for both county commissioner seats and for sheriff. The filing deadline for elected office in Oregon's May primary is Tuesday, March 8. Some new people have filed to run against Jefferson County's two incumbent commissioners. In Position One, Mark Wunsch of Madras has filed to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Next vote coming for Burnside Bridge project cost-saving measures

The earthquake-ready Burnside Bridge project Policy Group will vote on cost-saving measures March 3.Cost-saving measures under consideration for Multnomah County's earthquake-ready Burnside Bridge project are headed to their next stage of approval. The project's Policy Group committee will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 3, to vote on three measures that would reduce the cost of the project by $180 million to $240 million. People can submit comments until 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, to be shared at the meeting by emailing burnsidebridge@multco.us. The vote comes weeks after the project's Community Task Force committee voted to recommend all...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Washington County aims to expand year-round shelter beds

'Shelter plays a vital role in the housing-first approach to end homelessness,' says a nonprofit provider. Washington County housing officials are hosting community meetings to discuss the expansion of year-round shelter beds. At a meeting for Cornelius and Forest Grove residents Tuesday, March 1, advocates explained how emergency or short-term...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, OR
Government
County
Jefferson County, OR
City
Madras, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Madras, OR
Government
Portland Tribune

Culver gets new park pavillion

The new pavilion at Culver Park will be reservable, and hopes to open by Memorial Day. The City of Culver began construction on a new park pavilion in the beginning of 2022. The pavilion, located in Culver Park, will feature a new restroom, large wooden beams, tables and a kitchen equipped with sink, stovetop and refrigerator.
CULVER, OR
Portland Tribune

MRSD walks back mask resolution

The school board chose to amend its Feb. 17 decision to make masks optional sooner than state mandates allow. The Molalla River School District Board of Directors voted unanimously Wednesday, Feb. 23, to amend its Feb. 17 resolution that would have made masking optional by March 3, less than one week after the resolution was passed.
EDUCATION
Portland Tribune

Senate approves Forest Accord

Representatives of timber and environmental groups struck the deal last year. The Oregon Senate has voted overwhelmingly in favor of new logging standards negotiated by timber and environmental groups under the Private Forest Accord compromise. Senate Bill 1501, which enshrines the deal into law, was approved Wednesday, March 2, by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Portland Tribune

Prosper Portland to open Community Livability grants March 14

More than $1 million in grants is earmarked to fund projects that bolster vibrant, healthy neighborhoods and prosperity. Prosper Portland is seeking project proposals to be recipients of its fiscal year 2022-23 community livability grants. Applications are scheduled to open March 14 to community-based organizations with projects that foster healthy,...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Madras City Council#The Chamber Of Commerce#An Air Museum
West Linn Tidings

West Linn denies former whistleblower's application for captain position

City Councilor says investigation that led to Tonkin's leaving WLPD was retaliation. This story has been updated from its original version. The city of West Linn has denied the employment application of Kirk Tonkin, the former WLPD sergeant who blew the whistle on corruption and misconduct at the department beginning in 2014. Tonkin, who applied for a current opening at the captain position, left the department in 2016 after the department conducted an internal investigation regarding what were described as improper accusations against supervising officers and "unfairly targeting and attempting to discredit" officers. However, one member of...
WEST LINN, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Wheeler coordinating homeless services

The Portland mayor says the city and Multnomah County are not doing enough to address the homeless crisis.Mayor Ted Wheeler announced he is using his emergency authority to establish a coordinated system for responding to the homeless crisis similar to those used during natural disasters. Wheeler frequently expressed frustration with the pace of Portland's and Multnomah County's response to homelessness when he announced the change during a Wednesday, March 2, press conference. At one point he said the crisis is "objectively worse" now than it was fire years ago when he first became mayor. "We've not yet done...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

BACK IN TIME: 1947 - New ambulance presented to fire department

1972: Complaints about starving horses spur investigation that reveals an ill mule that owner suggests gets shot. A new, fully equipped ambulance and first aid car, purchased with money donated last winter by residents of Prineville and Crook County, was presented to the Prineville city council Tuesday night by Fire Chief Ted Adamson. Speaking on behalf of the firemen, and the people whose donations made the purchase of the equipment possible, Chief Adamson told the council the ambulance will be ready to go into service within a few days, that it will be well equipped, fully insured and ready to serve not only Prineville, but also a wide area in Crook County around the city.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Senate OKs Future Ready Oregon job training plan

Gov. Brown's $200 million initiative goes to House for an up-or-down vote; bill gets mostly bipartisan support.A $200 million plan to boost future jobs in health care, construction and manufacturing — and focus training on people who have often been left behind in economic recoveries — is halfway through the Oregon Legislature. The Senate passed it on a 23-3 vote Tuesday, March 1, and sent it to the House for an up-or-down vote. Senate Bill 1545 has already cleared the Legislature's joint budget committee. The plan is known as Future Ready Oregon and blends work by Gov. Kate Brown and...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Portland Tribune

Forest harvest tax bill goes to governor

Some rates left in limbo are renewed; new tax would fund habitat conservation plan resulting from accord. Gov. Kate Brown is the final stop for a bill that funds a new habitat conservation plan for Oregon's private forests — something that emerged from an accord she brokered — and renews three forest products harvest taxes.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Oregon lawmakers act on two elections bills

One allows use of Social Security ID for online registration; another aimed at threats to election workers. The Oregon Legislature has cleared one election-related bill for Gov. Kate Brown's signature and a second is halfway through the lawmaking process. House Bill 4133 will enable people to register to vote or...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Courtney praised as he manages last bill in Oregon Senate

Salem Democrat gets accolades as he wraps up record 38 years in Legislature, 20 as Senate president.Peter Courtney drew praise Wednesday, March 2, from most of his colleagues in the Oregon Senate as the veteran Democrat from Salem wraps up his record 38 years in the Legislature. The occasion was Courtney's speech in favor of his legislation (Senate Bill 1504) that essentially bans greyhound racing in Oregon. Even in an age of political talking heads, his oratory still commands attention, though his speeches in the chamber have been far fewer since he became Senate president two decades ago. Since Multnomah...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Canby Beer Library continues to evolve

Oregon City Brewing Company's project has had to make some design changes, but the hope is things get rolling toward 2022 opening. A few changes haven't derailed Bryce Morrow and his plans for the "Canby Beer Library" project in downtown Canby. In fact, he said, things are moving along just...
CANBY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
18K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy