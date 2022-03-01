Royce Embanks steps down from Madras City Council

With his resignation Embanks ends his long and varied political career in Madras

Royce Embanks, 77, has been on the political scene in Jefferson County since 2002 when he served on the county's Soil and Conservation District. Then in August 2003 the city council appointed him to fill a vacated seat on the council.

He's served on the council ever since, including a term as mayor from 2015 through 2018. Voters then elected him to the council again in 2019.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, after more than 18 years in public office, Embanks decided to step down.

"I decided I needed to back out of everything and focus on our lives," said Embanks. Both he and his wife, Judy, have recently undergone surgery. "It was overwhelming for both of us."

Embanks looks back fondly over many accomplishments during his political career.

"I was mayor during the eclipse," recalls Embanks. "I find that was my best effort."

People dismissed Embanks when two years prior to the event he predicted 20,000 people would come to Madras. "Then we had about 100,000 people," said Embanks. "People got behind the effort and we wanted this to be an extraordinary display of the city to the rest of the world."

People from all over the world came to Madras in 2017 to witness the eclipse. Major networks featured Madras on their newscasts.

The year Embanks worked on the city's centennial celebration, the Chamber of Commerce named him the city's outstanding public servant.

During his time on the council the city gained a new city hall and police station, a swimming pool, a multiplex movie theater, and an Air Museum.

The city extended walking paths around and throughout the city and branching out beyond the city core.

Embanks served on the original Madras Development Commission established in 2004, which was instrumental in establishing the Harriman Building, the tallest building in Madras.

He's served on the Airport Industrial Park Commission, the Library Board, the Madras Downtown Association.

Embanks involves himself in the arts in Jefferson County, on stage as an actor, and creating Studio on 5th, a place for people to practice and display their artwork, from carving to painting to photography.

"We like to further the arts," said Embanks. "It's amazing how many good artists there are in Jefferson County."

Before his time in politics Embanks had a 30-year military career, then had another career as a nurse on Indian reservations. He's ready to retire from all his duties.

He says he'll continue with his art and his volunteer efforts but Embanks says he's finished with politics.

"I'm not so happy about politics of late," said Embanks. "I tried to stay out of that on the council."

Embanks says he has utmost pride and admiration for the employees that keep the city running.

"Councils come and go. Mayors come and go. The staff are at that level where the rubber meets the road," said Embanks. "They're there every day making sure the city has power, and lights, and gravel on the roads, and they're doing it on a minimal budget."

Bartt Brick left the council in December. Embanks' departure leaves to vacancies on the panel. The terms for both positions expire at the end of the calendar year.

The city will soon advertise the positions and review applications. The council will then interview qualified candidates and either appoint people to fill the vacancies or advertise the positions again.

