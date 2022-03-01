Asotin County has new place for wood waste

ASOTIN — Residents hauling wood waste to the Asotin County Regional Landfill today will be greeted with new signs and rules.

Instead of driving over the scales, vehicles will be routed to an area specifically earmarked for “clean” yard debris, such as branches, pallets and tree trimmings. A staff member will be on site to make sure no garbage gets in the mix and to help educate the public.

“We’re hoping this helps reduce the bottleneck at the scales,” said Steve Becker, solid waste supervisor. “Before you get to the scales, you’ll turn left into the new entrance for the wood waste area. This isn’t for vines and stuff like that; it has to be clean wood waste. It’s not for demolition debris that’s full of sheetrock and insulation or fencing with years of paint on it.”

At Monday’s Asotin County Commission meeting, Becker outlined the plans for today’s grand opening, saying the wood waste will go to Clearwater Paper for chipping. There is no cost to drop off yard debris at the landfill.

“I think it’s really awesome we can do this,” Becker said. “It’s free to the consumer, and it’s a really good deal for us and the environment to get rid of it this way.”

Over the past months, landfill employees have been gearing up for the change and handing out flyers to residents, and several advertisements have been published. As people tackle spring yard projects and head to the landfill along Sixth Avenue, signage should help direct them to the new site, the supervisor said.

“It’s going to be a learning experience,” Becker said. “We’ll be patient with you, and please be patient with us.”

The wood waste entrance will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. To be chipped, trees must be less than 30 inches in diameter and under 8 feet long; branches, limbs, shrubs and clean wooden pallets may also be chipped. Becker said questions about the new waste area can be directed to (509) 758-9230.

In other county business:

Commissioner Chris Seubert said plans for the Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo are coming together, and several new features are on the schedule, including a mini-bull riding contest on Saturday afternoon. The competition is slated for youngsters ages 6 to 16, and winners can move on to the national stage.

After dealing with COVID-19 precautions for two years, volunteers and other supporters are eager to restore the late April events to their full glory, Seubert said Monday. Multiple sponsors are on board, along with fair board members who are working hard to make the annual fair fun for the community.

One of the traditional events is still up in the air, but it hasn’t been ruled out, the commissioner said. The carnival usually hired to provide rides in downtown Asotin has already been booked, but organizers are exploring other options.

The Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo takes place on the last full weekend of April. Volunteers who are interested in helping are encouraged to attend fair board meetings at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the Courthouse Annex, Seubert said.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264.