State committee OKs multiple budget proposals

BOISE – The joint budget committee took care of a lot of unfinished business Monday, providing millions of dollars for deferred maintenance and to pay off long-term debt.

Millions more in state and federal dollars were appropriated for local water infrastructure projects.

Most of the bills made it through committee on unanimous votes. The proposed expenditures include:

$175.75 million in one-time general fund support for the Department of Administration, to pay off almost all of the state’s long-term bonds.

Gov. Brad Little recommended the appropriation, using a portion of the state’s projected $1.9 billion budget surplus. The proposal would save an estimated $63 million in interest payments.

“When you have some extra money, I think it’s a good thing to pay off debt,” said Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, who co-leads the budget committee. “It not only reduces our long-term debt, it eliminates the (interest payment) obligation in the future.”

If approved by the Legislature, the only remaining long-term bonds would be the the GARVEE bonds issued by the Idaho Transportation Department, plus one minor bond issue where paying it off early would primarily benefit the federal government.

$150 million for the Permanent Building Fund and $94 million for the Department of Administration to address deferred maintenance issues.

This would take care of nearly a third of the estimated $900 million in deferred building maintenance on state facilities.

These budget items don’t include another $400 million in general fund support the governor wants to appropriate for state and local highway and bridge maintenance, or the $225 million in federal funding he’s recommending for statewide broadband infrastructure.

$44 million in one-time general fund support for the Department of Environmental Quality for water and drinking water infrastructure projects.

This money would provide the state match for another $407 million in federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding. Half of the money would be distributed to local governments in the form of grants, with the remainder part of the state revolving loan program.

The budget committee also appropriated another $60 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, also for water infrastructure grants.

That’s the first installment in an estimated $300 million in ARPA funds the state will receive over the next five years for wastewater and drinking water projects.

The grant dollars will be distributed to communities using a tiered approach, with smaller, rural systems ranking higher. Factors that will be considered in the awards include the size of the system, level of need, monthly user rates, median income for the area and readiness to proceed.

Any projects funded with these grants must be completed by the end of 2026.

Finally, the committee approved another $13.7 million in federal stimulus funds for various clean-up efforts, including the nutrient reduction program at Coeur d’Alene Lake.

