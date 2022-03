BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City students can get an up-close look this summer at what it is like to work as judges, prosecutors, police and other criminal justice positions through its Junior State’s Attorney Program. “Young people are able to see themselves in these different positions and ultimately know the steps and the criteria to get to those positions,” Shalik Fulton, the youth coordinator for the state’s attorney office, said. The six-week program teaches ninth and tenth-grade students about how the justice system works from the time a crime is committed to sentencing in court. Participants get a chance to meet directly with...

