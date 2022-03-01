Marijuana-related drug moves to Gov. Little

BOISE – Legislation legalizing a new marijuana-related drug to treat multiple sclerosis patients earned the unanimous support of the Idaho Senate on Monday.

House Bill 446 now goes to the governor for his signature.

The legislation provides a carve-out in state law for nabiximols, a type of oral spray that contain two chemicals found in cannabis plants: CBD or cannabidiol oil, and THC, which is the psychoactive component of the plant.

The new drug has been approved for use in 25 countries, and is currently undergoing clinical trials in the United States.

HB 446 modifies the definitions of marijuana and THC in Idaho state code to allow doctors to legally prescribe nabiximols as soon as the drug receives approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That could come sometime later this year.

Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, a long-time foe of efforts to legalize marijuana and other drugs, spoke in support of the bill. Because it requires FDA approval before nabiximols can be prescribed, he said, it gives the Legislature some assurance that the drug is beneficial to Idaho citizens.

“We’ve had long-standing practices in Idaho for decades regarding the way we approve and legalize drugs,” Grow said. “For some reason, some folks think marijuana has unique characteristics that should take it outside the normal approval process. But this (bill) is exactly the way new drugs should be approved. FDA approval is required before it will be available to folks in Idaho, and that’s the way we want it.”

The legislation previously passed the House 65-5; it passed the Senate 33-0.

