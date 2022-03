So our long national nightmare continues. There will be no opening day baseball March 31 and might not be any for weeks or months to come. Joking, of course. Getting by without baseball really won’t be that difficult, even for those of us who love the game or at least once did. We made it through the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 when there was no ball until July 23. We found other ways to entertain ourselves. Life went on just fine without the Yankees and Red Sox and Dodgers and Braves.

