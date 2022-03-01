The Clarkston School Board got a look at a potential future for the Clarkston High School when plans for building the new facility were shared at the Monday meeting.

Greg McCracken of BLRB Architects, presented the preliminary plans and the early cost estimates of a $73-$78 million bond. The total cost would be $84-$88 million, but state matching funds would cover $10-$11 million of the cost. The rate for property owners would depend on the cost of the project and how many years the bond is taxed. Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton also said the rate could go down if the valuation of the property increases.

The previous bond in 2017 failed, receiving about 50% in favor. The amount was for $60.5 million at a rate of $2.49 per $1,000 of assessed property value for the 25-year bond.

McCracken said the plans are meant to create the ideal learning environment for students, not only now but also in the future. “It’s really beyond just bricks and mortar — it’s about the culture of what this is going to be,” McCracken said.

Part of that includes creating space for traditional classrooms as well as science and technology rooms, and career technical opportunities for students. Extracurricular activities are also included, such as athletics, music and the arts.

“As times and teachers and technology evolves, we need these spaces to evolve to teach our students,” McCracken said.

Safety and security is another main feature of the new design, which limits entrances and increases supervision of outdoor areas like the parking lot. All the buildings would be connected together and could also be zoned off for community events to limit access to the rest of the building.

Inside space allows for small and large groups and areas for interdisciplinary instruction. Daylight is increased in the building, which cuts energy costs and improves student learning. “Learning happens everywhere, so we want to be using every ounce of those spaces,” McCracken said.

Parking is increased for students, staff and visitors and creates more flow into the facility without blocking surrounding streets, like Chestnut Street. The main entry includes a parent drop off loop. Bus parking is also separate from student parking, which McCracken said increases student safety.

He also wants to make a connection between the school and river so there could be opportunities for extracurricular activities like fishing or canoeing. Having a river so close to a school is uncommon and using that natural resource could be another asset.

The plans will fit current enrollment as well as future growth. The design also allows for more additions if the district has the need for more space.

“I really think this is where the excitement comes in of what our kids could have in this community,” McCracken said. “We can really share this with our students, with our kids for the future.”

After McCracken’s presentation, board members discussed the plans and how to share them with the community. Three board members were present: Miles Sidener, Jim Nelly and Rachel Rinard.

When asked about the timeline of completion, McCracken said the whole process could be two and a half to three years. However, students could remain at the high school while the new facility is being built, which would also reduce cost.

Rinard and bond committee member Courtney Kramer both said they wanted to make sure the community could see more specific plans so they would have a better idea of what the bond would be paying for. McCracken said he could share those images as well as 3D models for residents to look at on their phones to take virtual tours of the school.

McCracken is presenting the plans to the public at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86204638048.

In other board business:

Sidener was nominated and elected to the vice president position.

The board voted unanimously to approve alternative learning experiences at Clarkston High School and Lincoln Middle School. This approval would allow students to be able to take online classes at home or at the school through the district.

The board approved the resignation of Russ Davis.

