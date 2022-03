Kevin Morby has announced a new album, This Is A Photograph, his follow-up to 2020’s Sundowner. The inspiration for this one came while Morby was looking through a box of family photos not long after his father had a health scare. Its lead single is also its title track, and it’s a reflection on some of those photographs that Morby was looking at: “of your father on the front lawn, with no shirt on/ Ready to take the world on, beneath the West Texas sun” and “of your mother in a skirt, in the cool Kentucky dirt Laughing in the garden (haha!) back where it all started.”

