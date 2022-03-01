ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decreasing clouds tonight; Rain chances return by the weekend

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Decreasing clouds tonight
  • Few showers Wednesday night
  • Rain returns this weekend

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1in415_0eS4nuK300
Tuesday Weather

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy through the evening with temperatures falling through the 50s. Clouds clear a bit overnight and winds diminish. Lows near freezing.

WEDNESDAY: Some sun early gives way to afternoon clouds. Comfortable with high temperatures climbing to the middle to upper 50s. A few light showers may pass through the Miami Valley late Wednesday evening into Wednesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxHNx_0eS4nuK300
Tuesday Weather

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs only in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: A bit milder for Friday with highs in the upper 40s and partly sunny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8Eph_0eS4nuK300
Tuesday Weather

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon. A better chance for showers expected at night. It will be a warm day with highs in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Warm with mostly cloudy skies for Sunday. Chance of a few isolated showers or storms. A better chance for rain and gusty winds likely at night. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

MONDAY: A few morning showers. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler for Tuesday. Highs in the middle 40s.

