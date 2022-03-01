ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Investors cut Russia exposure amid Ukraine crisis; banks slide

By Carolyn Cohn, Lawrence White
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsQwQ_0eS4nrfs00

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Major investors, including hedge fund Man Group (EMG.L) and British asset manager abrdn (ABDN.L), said on Tuesday they were cutting their positions in Russia in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Their pronouncements came as ripple effects of sanctions on Russia were making themselves felt, with Visa Inc (V.N) and Mastercard Inc blocking multiple Russian financial institutions from their networks. read more

Elsewhere, Germany's market regulator BaFin said that it was closely monitoring the European arm of Russia's VTB Bank (VTBR.MM), which was no longer accepting new clients.

Meanwhile, shares in some European banks remained under pressure after heavy declines on Monday because of lenders' exposure to Russia. The sector remained volatile as Moscow started day six of its invasion. read more

Asset manager abrdn has around two billion pounds of client money invested in Russia and Belarus and has been cutting its positions, Chief Executive Stephen Bird said. read more

"We will not invest in Russia and Belarus for the foreseeable future," Bird said.

Man Group cut its investments in Russia in recent weeks and now has 'negligible' exposure to Russia and Ukraine across its portfolio, its Chief Financial Officer Antoine Forterre told Reuters on Tuesday. read more

The London-based fund first cut exposure to the region in its discretionary emerging markets fund in December, he said, before the hedge fund's other strategies began reducing risk in the last two weeks.

Shares of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) were down 4.9% in late morning, after sliding 14% on Monday. Shares of Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI) fell 0.9%, after Monday's 9.5% fall.

The European Central Bank has put banks with close ties to Russia, such as Raiffeisen and the European arm of VTB, under close observation following sweeping financial sanctions by the West that have already pushed one Russian lender over the edge, two sources told Reuters. read more

Tuesday's share price swings and investor comments came as Russia faced increasing isolation over its invasion of Ukraine, with resistance on the ground denying President Vladimir Putin decisive early gains despite heavy shelling and a huge military convoy outside Kyiv. read more

Shares of leading banks fell with the European banking sector (.SX7P) down 1.9%, after a 4.5% fall on Monday.

In recent days, the United States, Britain, Europe and Canada announced a raft of new sanctions - including blocking certain Russian lenders' access to the SWIFT international payment system. read more

In response, the London Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it would stop trading in two global depository receipts (GDRs) for VTB Bank after Britain's financial regulator suspended them in response to sanctions. read more

India's top lender will not process any transactions involving Russian entities subject to international sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to a letter seen by Reuters and people familiar with the matter. read more

Amid wild swings in bank shares, bankers have sought to reassure investors and the public, saying they are well capitalised and that their footprints in Russia are relatively small.

Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief Executive Christian Sewing told the Bild newspaper that it would be wrong to assume a quick resolution to the crisis in Ukraine following the exclusion of Russian banks from the SWIFT payment system.

"That would be the wrong expectation," Sewing said.

Additional reporting by Frank Siebelt, Huw Jones and Madeline Chambers; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Miranda Murray, Edmund Blair and Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Man Group#British#Visa Inc Lrb#Mastercard Inc#Russian#Bafin#European#Vtb Bank#Unicredit#The European Central Bank
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
POLITICO

The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

347K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy