Digital finance doesn't reduce inequality; it perpetuates it
By Oxford University Press
Phys.org
2 days ago
A new paper in Oxford Open Economics, published by Oxford University Press, indicates that, while digital financial services are often proposed as a vehicle to lower inequality, the cost and infrastructure barriers to accessing mobile phones may amplify economic disparities among women in developing countries. Previous research has suggested...
A new report released by the UNSW Sydney and ACOSS Poverty and Inequality Partnership shows how poverty and inequality were dramatically reduced in 2020 but have increased ever since. COVID, inequality and poverty in 2020 & 2021: How poverty and inequality were reduced in the COVID recession and increased during the recovery examines how people at different income levels fared during the two phases of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today more than half of the world’s population is connected to the internet. In Africa, there are over 590 million internet users and over 800 million mobile phone subscribers. Some observers note that such diffusion of digital tools and connectivity is bringing political, economic, social and cultural transformations on...
Deciding on an equitable, inclusive, sustainable development path globally, instead of business as usual, is the only way out of the current crises and to avert future crises. Although almost two years have passed since the coronavirus outbreak took hold of the world, many nations are still grappling today with waves of infections, restrictions to people's movement, vaccine resistance and the socioeconomic consequences of the pandemic-related disruptions. A lot has been said about how countries managed, or mismanaged, this intertwined public health and economic crisis. However, amid conflicting views and misinformation, government U-turns and muddled decisions, it soon became clear how hard it would be for many countries across the Global South to respond promptly and robustly to rising infections. The inequality of means between the Global North and the Global South has cost way too many lives so far. And if that wasn't enough, when the response has been overly slow or insufficient, the socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic have been much more acute than necessary, pushing many more into deeper poverty and so jeopardizing the prospects of future generations1.
Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
The United Nations’ first Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) aims to eradicate poverty around the world. If implemented, however, it might see people consume more—drive more often, buy more products—and, thus, produce more carbon emissions, fueling climate change. “With more money to spend, and therefore more consumption, there is usually a higher carbon footprint,” Benedikt Bruckner, a master’s degree candidate in energy and environmental sciences at the University of Groningen, told Ars.
As the five tech superpowers have grown to dominate the world, regulators have sharpened their focus on how to tame them and keep the sectors competitive. At more than $1.4 trillion in revenue last year, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft collectively saw their profits rise 55% in 2021. That...
Lael Brainard, a member of the Federal Reserve’s board of governors, said the rapidly changing digital finance world, with its decentralized focus, will necessitate the Fed change its ways, too. Speaking before the 2022 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum in New York City on Friday (Feb. 18), Brainard said the...
Didi Taihuttu, patriarch of the so-called "Bitcoin Family," says the family is setting down roots in Portugal, Europe's ultimate crypto tax haven. The Dutch family of five has spent the last five years traveling to 40 different countries. The Taihuttus chose Portugal for its advantageous crypto tax rules, which include...
A lack of seed investments continues to prove a challenge in Africa’s venture capital space, despite increasing signs of improvement in recent years. In 2019 and 2020, only 7% of all capital went into seed companies, a figure which grew a year later to about 15% ($5 billion) in 2021.
Central planning is literately central to any communist country, though its history has mixed results. As part of that planning, bureaucrats in all parts of the government are occasionally tasked with coming up with goals and milestones for their specific part of the government. These usually take the form of a five- or 10-year plan, which is what the China National Space Agency (CNSA) released on January 28.
Founder of GirlHype, Baratang Miya, established her non-profit organization to empower women and girls to join the tech sector. Miya says that by teaching girls to code, it will change the face of AI as more women become a part of the conversation. Role models at every level of internet...
When it comes to recording and stimulating brain activity, scientists can rely on a formidable tool: light. An international research team, coordinated by IIT- Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (Italian Institute of Technology), has developed nanometric light modulators that, fabricated on a micrometric optical fiber, make the fiber capable of studying neuronal tissue in deep regions of the brain. The new approach, published in Advanced Optical Materials and featured on the journal's front cover, lays the groundwork for an innovative type of minimally invasive neural probe that can be used to study the central nervous system. In perspective, the nanomodulators will be employed to study specific brain diseases, including brain tumors and epilepsy.
U.S.-based VC firms World Within Ventures and Noemis Ventures co-led the round joining Anthemis Group, Orange DAO, 500 Startups, Garuda Ventures and GAN Ventures on the cap table. In a market where internet-enabled app-based banking can reach 300 million subscribers on the continent, USSD technology, predominantly offline and used mainly...
Interoperability Platform Multichain has announced that it is working with NEAR protocol to enable multi-chain assets and communication to easily bridge between NEAR and other networks. If the future of blockchain is interoperability then multichain is at the forefront of this future. To encourage mass adoption it may be important for various blockchains to complement each other and enhance each other’s capabilities.
Four principles and five practices that CFOs can follow to get maximum value from their integrations. Lots of private equity companies use add-ons to scale portfolio companies. And one strategy that’s gaining traction for the companies that are pursuing add-ons is the “buy and build” strategy. This strategy involves creating platforms and pursuing add-on acquisitions to grow and scale rapidly. In 2004, add-on transactions made up approximately 43% of private equity companies’ deal volume. By the end of 2020, this share had risen to approximately 71%. [CM1]
SHANGHAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Chinese social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) will reduce transaction fees for small and medium-sized merchants using its WeChat payments system by 10%, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The reductions will apply beginning Sept. 1, 2021, and extend up to Sept....
There were expected to be 440 million internet users in Southeast Asia in 2021. The region is now on track to surpass previous estimates and reach about $360 billion by 2025. Experts cite Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia as emerging markets. Indonesia has been forecast to account for over 50 percent of Southeast Asia's e-commerce market by 2025, likely due to a growing middle class. The value of social commerce sales will reach approximately US$ 2.9 trillion by 2026.
Reliance Industries, through its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), is set to invest Rs 1670 crore ($221 million) to create a joint venture with the US manufacturing company Sanmina Corp for making electronic products in Chennai. The joint venture will create a world-class electronic manufacturing hub in India,...
