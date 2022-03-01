Digital finance doesn't reduce inequality; it perpetuates it

Deciding on an equitable, inclusive, sustainable development path globally, instead of business as usual, is the only way out of the current crises and to avert future crises. Although almost two years have passed since the coronavirus outbreak took hold of the world, many nations are still grappling today with waves of infections, restrictions to people's movement, vaccine resistance and the socioeconomic consequences of the pandemic-related disruptions. A lot has been said about how countries managed, or mismanaged, this intertwined public health and economic crisis. However, amid conflicting views and misinformation, government U-turns and muddled decisions, it soon became clear how hard it would be for many countries across the Global South to respond promptly and robustly to rising infections. The inequality of means between the Global North and the Global South has cost way too many lives so far. And if that wasn't enough, when the response has been overly slow or insufficient, the socioeconomic impacts of the pandemic have been much more acute than necessary, pushing many more into deeper poverty and so jeopardizing the prospects of future generations1.

