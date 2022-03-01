ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China warns of 'huge' pressure on foreign trade as economic challenges mount

By Reuters
 7 days ago
BEIJING, March 1 (Reuters) - A top Chinese official warned on Tuesday that China's economy faces multiple challenges at home and abroad this year, including "huge" pressure from uncertainty over global trade and from still-lacklustre domestic consumption.

Foreign trade, which helped drive the world's second-largest economy last year, will be confronted by uncertain external demand and a high statistical base from 2021, said Commerce Minister Wang Wentao.

"This year, the pressure on foreign trade will be huge and the situation will be very severe," Wang said at a press conference.

Labour shortages and high raw material costs have also heaped pressure on the ability of China's small and medium-sized companies to handle overseas orders, he said.

Given the global uncertainties, China must "do everything possible" this year to spur domestic consumption, Wang said.

Last year, the Chinese economy rebounded with its best growth in a decade, helped by robust exports and a resulting record trade surplus. But there were signs that momentum was slowing on weakening consumption and a domestic property downturn.

In December, retail sales grew 1.7% from a year earlier, missing an average forecast of 3.7% and slowing from November's 3.9% gain.

Some recovery momentum was seen in consumption in February after downward pressure since the fourth quarter, Wang said.

Stability in all aspects of society is the watchword in China this year as the Communist Party gathers for a once-in-five-year congress in late 2022. President Xi Jinping is expected to claim his third term as leader of the party.

China will aim to broaden access to its markets and draw more foreign investment into the country's industrial sector, including advanced manufacturing and strategic new industries, Wang said.

Foreign direct investment grew in the double-digits in January-February, he said.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Cranky Old Geezer
6d ago

Its way past time to bring manufacturing back to the United States. Consumers need to take action and demand made in the USA products from companies they purchase from. None of this will ever change without pressure from the consumer. 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

steve meloy
6d ago

quit making stupid decisions such as making USA your enemy. stop the abuse of people within your own borders. Realize that individuals can be creative and encourage your own people to step up. leave Taiwan alone and encourage them to share their ideas and economy with mainland China.

Rio Frio
7d ago

China is also having fuel problems and recently signed contracts for large amounts of our natural gas.

