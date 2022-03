Throughout his outstanding career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant always seemed to have something special in store for the Dallas Mavericks. Whether it was the epic 62 points in three quarters game. Or the famous ‘Amnesty That!’ game after Mark Cuban had some words. Or even scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter to lead a 30-point comeback in 2002, Kobe just always seemed to haunt the Mavericks and that also was the case on March 2, 2008.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO