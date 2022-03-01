ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Ukraine crisis: Shakhtar Donetsk evacuate Brazilian players to Romania

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShakhtar Donetsk have evacuated their Brazilian players to Romania following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian Premier League club worked with Uefa to move 12 players away from the conflict, which continues to escalate across the country. Shakhtar said Dynamo Kyiv and SK Dnipro-1 have also managed to move...

www.bbc.co.uk

UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Romania#Brazilian#Ukrainian#Russian#Wigan Athletic#Bbc Sport#Polish
Fortune

Where do you take your $100 million megayacht to make sure the U.S. can’t seize it, and other questions Russian oligarchs are asking themselves

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russian oligarchs are worried the increasing sanctions imposed by the West are coming for their superyachts, and they’re scrambling to stash them somewhere safe. The U.S....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Vanity Fair

Russian Oligarchs Start to Speak Out as Putin Brings the Economy to the Brink of Ruin

Threats of severe economic sanctions were not enough to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. But the enactment of those penalties by the United States and other Ukraine allies has exacted an enormous cost on the Russian economy, bringing its financial system to the brink of disaster and augmenting pressure on the country’s increasingly isolated authoritarian leader. Russia’s economy was already reeling from the swift punishments world leaders imposed following last Thursday’s attack: The country began suffering cash shortages, the ruble went into free fall, and at least two oligarchs—who have been targeted by sanctions, along with their families—called for an end to the conflict, even if they didn’t explicitly call out Putin. “Peace is very important!” Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska said in a social media post Sunday. “Negotiations need to start as soon as possible!”
POLITICS
